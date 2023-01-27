ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sorento Beats the Toyota Highlander

The 2023 Toyota Highlander has plenty of advantages. But the 2023 Kia Sorento deserves a chance. See where the Kia Sorento beats the Toyota Highlander. The post 3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sorento Beats the Toyota Highlander appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured

17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
