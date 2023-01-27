ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA

Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
999ktdy.com

Office Rules Left on New Orleans King Cake Goes Viral

A set of office rules on a King Cake in New Orleans has gone viral and many in the workplace can relate to them. During Mardi Gras season, King Cakes often show up in the office and too often someone will indulge and not follow the "rules". By now you...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Local New Orleans Restaurants Announce Valentine’s Day Specials

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few New Orleans restaurants announced their Valentine’s Day specials and offerings. Valentine’s Day will certainly be unique at Mister Mao, named one of the “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” by Bon Appètit,. Chef/Owner Sophina Uong will kick off the 2023 season of her wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up series on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with Chef Michael Bruno of Filipino pop-up Kusina. Aptly named Kusina’s Lovapalooza, the four-course prix fixe is priced at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with two seatings available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Large parties are encouraged to make this a fun alternative to the traditional romantic dinner. Special libations include the Weng Oviparous Sling – gin, Luxardo, Benedictine, bitters, pineapple, calamansi, pizazz and a Spirit Free Coconut Fizz – coconut milk, coconut juice, pineapple, pomelo, and soda. Menu follows:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local Artist Turns Childhood Passion Into Full Time Mural Business

Chauvin artist Kassie Voisin is anything but the stereotypical ‘starving artist,’ having found a way to turn her natural talent into a successful business painting murals and window displays for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish area businesses. Voisin, 29, began painting at an early age, some of her first...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LPPL Mardi Gras parades set to roll!

The Krewes of Lafourche Parish Public Library (LPPL) are hosting three Mardi Gras parades across Lafourche Parish this Carnival Season! The LPPL Krewe schedule is as follows:. Krewe of Once Upon a Time: riding on Thursday, February 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lockport Library Branch. Krewe of Bookworms: riding...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
