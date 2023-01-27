Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhoodJourneyswithsteveNew Orleans, LA
Related
whereyat.com
New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA
Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
999ktdy.com
Office Rules Left on New Orleans King Cake Goes Viral
A set of office rules on a King Cake in New Orleans has gone viral and many in the workplace can relate to them. During Mardi Gras season, King Cakes often show up in the office and too often someone will indulge and not follow the "rules". By now you...
WDSU
New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
Stronghold Studios Releases 2023 NOLA House Float Map
Honestly, who can forget the gorgeous houses that were decorated for Mardi Gras during the pandemic. New Orleans knows how to have a good time especially when it comes to Mardi Gras. And not even a pandemic can stop the city from celebrating the holiday. House Floats were born out...
myneworleans.com
Local New Orleans Restaurants Announce Valentine’s Day Specials
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few New Orleans restaurants announced their Valentine’s Day specials and offerings. Valentine’s Day will certainly be unique at Mister Mao, named one of the “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” by Bon Appètit,. Chef/Owner Sophina Uong will kick off the 2023 season of her wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up series on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with Chef Michael Bruno of Filipino pop-up Kusina. Aptly named Kusina’s Lovapalooza, the four-course prix fixe is priced at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with two seatings available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Large parties are encouraged to make this a fun alternative to the traditional romantic dinner. Special libations include the Weng Oviparous Sling – gin, Luxardo, Benedictine, bitters, pineapple, calamansi, pizazz and a Spirit Free Coconut Fizz – coconut milk, coconut juice, pineapple, pomelo, and soda. Menu follows:
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
bigeasymagazine.com
Beloved Hangout, Neutral Ground Coffeehouse, Needs Help Relocating Due to Building Sale
The eclectic space has been an Uptown fixture where musicians can work out their latest tunes and play classics for people of all ages. It’s been a community clubhouse where neighbors can gather for intelligent discussions about the latest happenings in the news. Some customers here have been visiting Neutral Ground since it opened its doors in 1977.
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
fox8live.com
Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner. The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street. First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued...
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
lafourchegazette.com
Local Artist Turns Childhood Passion Into Full Time Mural Business
Chauvin artist Kassie Voisin is anything but the stereotypical ‘starving artist,’ having found a way to turn her natural talent into a successful business painting murals and window displays for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish area businesses. Voisin, 29, began painting at an early age, some of her first...
At Warren Easton High School, there’s a classroom with a New Orleans view
Check out how these NOLA students are ready to check you in.
Louisiana Lands Two on ‘Dirtiest Cities in America’ List
Louisiana now has the distinction of being home to two cities on the "Dirtiest Cities in America" list. Well, we could have done worse, right?. The trashiest time of the year is the winter holiday season. Makes sense. All of the extra food, decorations, and presents begin to add up,...
houmatimes.com
LPPL Mardi Gras parades set to roll!
The Krewes of Lafourche Parish Public Library (LPPL) are hosting three Mardi Gras parades across Lafourche Parish this Carnival Season! The LPPL Krewe schedule is as follows:. Krewe of Once Upon a Time: riding on Thursday, February 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lockport Library Branch. Krewe of Bookworms: riding...
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day, smiled all day," said...
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
Can Cantrell recall drive get enough signatures in 3 weeks?
There are just three weeks left to gather the more than 53,000 signatures needed to force a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As of last week, organizers said they were about 15,000 names short.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0