QB Recruit Visits Miami, Cristobal Drops Hint on Staff Change

By Rowdy Baribeau
 6 days ago

The writing on the wall becomes clearer and clearer

2024 Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope High School quarterback Luke Moga visited Miami on Thursday and may have dropped a hint about staff changes.

The Arizona-based gunslinger spoke with CanesSport's Matt Shodel on Thursday and seemingly confirmed offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' exit from the program during a conversation he had with head coach Mario Cristobal.

"Coach Cristobal is trying to get his new offensive coordinator, is still searching for his offensive coordinator and said that should come in the next week or so,” Moga said. “So once that happens I’ll build that relationship and see where it goes.”

The quote from Moga would explain why Gattis has been absent on many in-home visits and campus visits by recruits. While rumors are still swirling about what may happen at the offensive coordinator role, Moga may have dropped the "crown jewel" of hints that Gattis may not be with the program in 2023.

While neither he or Mario Cristobal explicitly stated Gattis will not be with Miami next season, the tea leaves continue to pile up regarding the topic.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

