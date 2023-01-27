Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston graffiti demands ‘Justice for Tyre’
New graffiti messages observed Sunday in Evanston, largely on and around CTA and Metra viaducts, urged “Justice for Tyre,” a reference to Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died Jan. 10, three days after being severely beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. Video of the police assault on...
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in review: Your Sunday digest of the news
Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Baby, it’s cold outside. The National Weather Service has a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect for the area, with more flurries and temperatures expected to keep dropping, down to a dangerous 2 degrees by Tuesday. Still, these tourists from Thailand were thrilled at the snow and even enjoyed a frozen treat from Frio Gelato (though they’re eating it outside at photographer Richard Cahan’s request!).
evanstonroundtable.com
Foster Senior Club members share their stories, jot them down for history
On a recent wintry evening, 30 members of the Foster Senior Club gathered at The Barn Steakhouse to retell stories of their personal history in the city. Amy Morton, the owner of the Barn Steakhouse, sponsored the event. First Repair, founded by Robin Rue Simmons, organized the Jan. 24 dinner.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Building bridges at the 43rd annual Evanston Township High School Geometry Bridge Contest. Freshman Kayla Strickland (center) won with the strongest bridge. Tora Gylling (left) and Emilie Viola were runners-up. Students were given poster board, 30 straws and used straight pins to construct their mini bridges. Weights were placed atop the bridges to test structural strength. Kayla built a truss bridge, arched for extra strength. It held 4.5 kilograms (almost 10 pounds). She won the math department’s contest naturally; both her parents have engineering degrees. She hopes to be an architect. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling
The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
evanstonroundtable.com
New District 65 tech to improve tracking of visitors, school bus riders
This winter, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 is rolling out Hall Pass and Smart Tag security software at all schools, Superintendent Devon Horton said in a message to families this week. Hall Pass is similar to the security platform used for visitors at all the entrances to Evanston Township High School....
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown Evanston hosts fifth annual Hygge Fest featuring creative workshops, cozy items and festive events
Downtown Evanston is hosting the fifth annual Hygge Fest throughout the month of February. Pronounced “hyoo-gah,” this Danish expression is an attitude towards life that emphasizes finding joy in everyday moments and celebrates coziness, warmth, family and mindfulness, especially during the winter months. Throughout February, local businesses and...
evanstonroundtable.com
After a long hiatus, climate action back on the agenda
“I am excited to be together in person with friends, with allies, and with the spirit of knowledge of how much progress we can make when we’re together,” said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss to a packed crowd. Dozens of Evanstonians braved the snow Saturday, Jan. 28, to talk...
evanstonroundtable.com
Committee recommends upgrading lifeguard’s communication system
Lifeguards heading to work at Evanston’s beaches and aquatic camps this summer should be able to use a radio system with better coverage up and down the lakefront, if city council approves a contract of just under $40,000 to upgrade the existing system. The city’s 911-Emergency Telephone System Board...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 greenlights child care fee hike, private security contract
The Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board officially approved a 5% fee increase for before and after school child care programs at its regular board meeting Monday night, Jan. 30. The formal vote occurred a week after the Personnel, Buildings & Grounds and Finance Committee also passed the cost hike. Starting...
evanstonroundtable.com
As redistricting looms, city hopes to keep 3 nonwhite-majority wards
With the city up for redistricting this year, some ward lines are set to be redrawn and the boundaries of the underpopulated Fifth Ward will have to change. That discussion was the focus of a joint Fifth Ward and Redistricting Committee meeting Thursday, Jan. 26. “I’m viewing this a lot...
Comments / 0