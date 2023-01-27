ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of man killed by train in Ashland calls for safety changes

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

ASHLAND - The family of a man struck and killed my an MBTA train in Ashland is calling for new safety measures along the tracks. They say more needs to be done to protect people.

Jason Haywood, 45, was on his way home from the grocery store when he was hit while crossing the tracks. The MBTA said safety is its top priority and that the incident happened at a crossing with gates, lights and bells.

"Nerve-wracking. Nerve-wracking," said Jacqueline Haywood-Wood, the victim's aunt. "I can actually see him getting hit by the train."

Disbelief has turned to anger for Haywood's family. They shared their grief with WBZ-TV steps from where the father of four was hit-and-killed by a Commuter Rail train last week.

"He usually goes after work to the grocery store, and he buys these dinners that he likes," Haywood-Wood said.

Haywood cut across the train tracks with groceries in hand as he was walking home. His frozen dinners are still left behind.

While there are functioning gates and blinking lights as trains are approaching, Haywood's sister argues the MBTA should have done more to prevent his death.

"They need to slow the trains down or they need to put fences up to block it to where people cannot cross over because people are going to take the shortest way to get where they need to go," said Kinyana Watson, the victim's sister.

In a statement, the MBTA said, "Oftentimes, individuals traversing on or near Commuter Rail tracks are unable to hear a train approaching until it is too late due to a train's high speed... Through its partnership with Operation Lifesaver, the MBTA continues to engage the public through educational initiatives about these life-threatening risks in order to prevent potential tragedies."

Haywood is being remembered for his love of music, his children, and his grandchildren.

While his family prepares for a funeral, they hope something changes at the Main Street tracks. "No family should have to go through this," Haywood-Wood said. "No family."

