Watch now: 18 D-B students participate in work-based learning manufacturing signing day

KINGSPORT — Kingsport-based Eastman Credit Union looks to expand by buying property in Elizabethton for a new full-service branch location. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union, in a press release.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO