Watch now: 18 D-B students participate in work-based learning manufacturing signing day

Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Robot Drone League competition coming to ETSU Feb. 4
JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way. More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday and compete in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
Kingsport Times-News
Officials say cutting-edge technology paves the way for innovation and new jobs
Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting edge of new career and job opportunities. Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive...
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan nursing graduates attain 100% first-time pass rate on national exam
Milligan University’s 2022 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, as recently released by the Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN). “I am very proud that our 2022 nursing program graduates all successfully passed the licensure exam on their...
Kingsport Times-News
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs
Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County officals, students break ground on new athletic fields
Washington County officials gathered for the groundbreaking on four new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School on Friday. The two new baseball fields and two new softball fields will be complete with artificial turf infields, dugouts, restrooms and concession stands.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Police Department helps local charities with fall fundraiser
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with its second annual No-Shave Fallvember campaign. Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. KPD employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Domtar's hard work pays off
The ribbon-cutting will come later, but Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operations after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility. And Kingsport couldn’t be happier for its success. Domtar is the largest integrated...
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend. The two-day event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota, will provide fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman Credit Union to open Elizabethton branch
KINGSPORT — Kingsport-based Eastman Credit Union looks to expand by buying property in Elizabethton for a new full-service branch location. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union, in a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
Kingsport Times-News
Experience winter wonder at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, provides a unique experience for guests visiting in the winter months. While the rugged mountain is known for its wild weather this time of year, there are many magical moments to be had during what is often a quieter season.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Jan. 29 - Feb. 4)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City commissioners question legislators about urban growth bill
In a work session to discuss local issues with state legislators on Friday, Johnson City commissioners questioned a bill filed in the General Assembly that would remove urban growth boundaries, which limit where a city can expand. State Reps. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) and Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) and state Sen. Rusty...
Kingsport Times-News
Unexpected Sevier Center expenses create deficit for JCDA
The Johnson City Development Authority is facing a nearly six-figure budget shortfall this year due to a series of emergency expenses related to the John Sevier Center. In December the JCDA hired security for the Sevier Center at a rate of $10,000 to $12,000 per month due to incidences of vandalism. The board plans to revisit that security contract in March.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will hold its 5th Sunday Fellowship Service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Evangelist Eric Chapman preaching. There will be no Sunday school or evening service.
Kingsport Times-News
Escapees from Abingdon jail captured in Rogersville barn
BULLS GAP — Two Southwest Virginia jail escapees are back in custody after more than 24 hours on the run. Federal deputy marshals and Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force officers found Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, hiding upstairs in a Cupp Hollow Road barn in Rogersville just after 5 p.m. Friday, according to statements from the U.S. Marshals Service and Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.
Kingsport Times-News
Man killed in Thursday crash in Hampton
HAMPTON — A 31 year old man was killed in a Thursday evening crash on U.S. Highway 19E near the intersection with Gap Creek Road. A passenger and a year-old infant in a child-restraint seat were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where they were in stable condition.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs’ home losing streak reaches 8 after Mocs pull away
JOHNSON CITY — Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. That trend continued Saturday when Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Pioneers get first-ever sweep of Lady Hilltoppers
JONESBOROUGH — Aaliyah Story was the story. The impressive David Crockett freshman narrowly missed a triple-double Friday night when she joined fellow freshman Brylee Tullock in leading the Lady Pioneers to a hard-fought 49-43 win for their first-ever regular-season sweep of Big 5 Conference rival Science Hill.
