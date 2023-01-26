The Nike .SWOOSH platform is shaking up the fashion world by allowing users to create digital wearables and mint them as NFTs. The #YourForce1 competition is running on Instagram until January 29th. Fans can submit a footwear design and, if chosen, will receive $5,000 for their work to be created into digital sneakers by Nike designers. This is a must for any Nike fan to see their design backed by the Swoosh.

1 DAY AGO