Nike .SWOOSH Platform Will Let Users Create Custom Wearables
The Nike .SWOOSH platform is shaking up the fashion world by allowing users to create digital wearables and mint them as NFTs. The #YourForce1 competition is running on Instagram until January 29th. Fans can submit a footwear design and, if chosen, will receive $5,000 for their work to be created into digital sneakers by Nike designers. This is a must for any Nike fan to see their design backed by the Swoosh.
InfiniGods Web3 Gaming Studio Debuts Their First Game: InfiniMerge
This month, the blockchain gaming studio InfiniGods is launching the first Play-to-Earn game, InfiniMerge. From its ancient Greek sceneries to digital rewards, this experience is perfect for historical-themed gaming fans as well as NFT collectors. Their recent NFT drop titled Elder Gods received great feedback, with a one-day retention rate of 40%, so let’s find out all about it ASAP!
NFT Influencer Break Up Raises Suspicions About Barkmeta
Trouble in paradise: the breakup of NFT influencer BarkMeta (@barkmeta) & Leah (leelahmeta) has sprung a string of allegations against the former. Leah claims that in her time with BarkMeta, she has seen and heard things that could “destroy his personal brand”. BarkMeta: Is The NFT Influencer A...
Gordon Goner (Wylie Aronow) Steps Down From Yuga Labs Core Team
Yuga Labs/Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) co-founder Wylie Aronow (Gordon Goner) announces his departure from the project as a core team member owing to congestive heart failure. The NFT pioneer states that symptoms started to appear out of the blue last year. However, he put off seeking help to work on building his projects. The founder reassures his confidence in the project’s leadership via his Twitter thread.
