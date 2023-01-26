Read full article on original website
Shasta Board of Supervisors votes to support Win-River's relocation plan to Strawberry Fields
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to support the Redding Rancheria's plan to relocate the Win-River Resort & Casino to Strawberry Fields. Strawberry Fields, which is located west of Interstate 5 just south of South Bonnyview Road, will see the new casino be...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Jonesing for Shasta County Ridicule, Bankruptcy, Dominion Destruction
Phil Fountain is a pseudonym for ANC’s prodigal cartoonist, Philbert Phountain, who has recently returned from a working hiatus where he served as the lead fact-checker for George Santos. He lives in Shasta County with his long-suffering wife, Christine, as well as a variety of layabouts and urchins who...
Redding Police Chief released a statement about video circulating social media
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller, released a statement on Sunday discussing a video of a Redding officer using force that “may violate the standards of training and conduct required by the members of the Redding Police Department.”. Police say that a video has been going around...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
A dam good cause: Damburger holds "Dine and Donate" event for man injured in house fire
REDDING, Calif. — On Friday, a staple burger destination in Redding held an all-day “dine and donate” event to aid a local man’s recovery. Chet Sunde, a long-time Shasta County resident and prominent figure in the community, was badly injured when a fire began at his Redding home on the morning of Jan. 5. Sunde, a psychologist who works with local veterans and first responders, is a core member of the Grindstone Cigar Club.
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
Mass shootings bring up gun safety debates; how to educate yourself on the topic
REDDING, Calif. — In the wake of mass shootings across California, Democrats and Republicans have been talking about gun control and gun safety. Three mass shootings occurred in California over the span of just eight days resulting in the death of 24 people. Governor Gavin Newsom shared his frustrations about the situation.
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
Housed to homeless in less than year; How the affordable housing crisis hit Northstate
REDDING. Calif. — The housing crisis in California is even affecting those here in the Northstate. KRCR spoke with one woman in Redding who said if you told her a year ago that she would be homeless today, she would have never believed you. But that's how quickly things had turned for her, “I’m 70 years old, I shouldn't be doing this, it's hard to believe.”
6 Epic Snowshoe Hikes in Northern California’s Shasta Cascade
It’s wintertime in Northern California, possibly having you believe that it’s not the time of year to visit your favorite outdoor destination. Quite the contrary, my friends. The winter provides a wonderful experience to head into the outdoors and if you have the right equipment, you can see them in their full glory without anyone around.
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
Mount Shasta Put on a Stunning Lenticular Cloud Show this Week
As another winter storm began rolling through Northern California, the typical alien clouds also began moving over Mount Shasta. It brought a dazzling show to any onlookers this week. Shasta is home to some of the most beautiful and fascinating cloud movements on the planet. The mountain is known to...
Redding firefighters stop structure fire; provide warnings about dangerous winds
REDDING, CA. — Firefighters with the Redding Fire Department have been able to successfully knock down a structure fire at a barn near the Win-River Casino minimart, along the 2400 block of Vandiver Lane. The fire was reported around 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th. When the Redding Fire...
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
10-month-old baby swallows popular children's toy; the danger of water beads
REDDING. Calif. — Water beads are known as the fun, colorful children's toy that can turn from a sensory learning tool to a major threat to your children. They start at the size of a frozen pea, but when exposed to water, it expands to the size of a large marble.
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Storm Tracker Forecast: Showers Tonight With Windy Weather On Sunday
A clear sky for now will allow some of our temperatures to drop to the mid-40s this evening. A system is moving in tonight, bringing a chance for showers to parts of the valley. Most of the rain expected to fall will be a result of the air being forced over local mountains and hills. This means only a few places will see the majority of the rain. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s to upper 30s. The cooler places will receive less rain and have a better chance at cooling off.
