ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Add Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever To Bolster Bullpen After Big Trade

By Scott Neville
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBSK5_0kSqIrTa00

The Boston Red Sox continue to take chances on minor-league left-handed relievers as they fortify the organization with southpaws.

The Boston Red Sox appear to be restocking on left-handed hurlers after Tuesday's trade with the Kansas City Royals left the organization extremely thin on southpaws.

Left-handed reliever Josh Taylor's departure from Boston in the trade for shortstop Adalberto Mondesí and a player to be named later is old news as the Red Sox continue to make multiple moves a day -- some smaller than others.

The latest move could have been a response to the trade, or simply a move for organizational depth.

The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Skylar Arias to a minor-league deal according to the club's transaction log.

The 25-year-old posted a 3.91 ERA, 37-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .173 batting average against in 23 innings for the Chicago White Sox's High-A affiliate last season.

The southpaw features a low-90s fastball that can reach at least 95 mph, a devastating low-80s slider and a low-80s changeup according to Baseball America's scouting report from 2021 .

His career batting average against of .206 is extremely promising, aided by his unique delivery and arm angle. Both offspeed offerings are strong but his slider is his filthiest offering.

Arias' biggest hurdle will be to tame his career 5.10 walks per nine innings.

It would be shocking if Arias factors into the big league club at any point in 2023 -- he's not even on the 40-man roster. Still, Arias is a promising lefty joining an organization that has a shortage or reliable southpaws.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Ex-Red Sox Exec 'Destroyed The Market' For Relievers

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 free agent contracts Braves should’ve matched this offseason

The Atlanta Braves had a stellar offseason, thanks in part to the Sean Murphy trade. Nonetheless, they did miss out on a few free agents they could come to regret. The Atlanta Braves like to promote from within, in a sense. They often sign their young players prior to their arbitration years, saving time and money in the process. Atlanta’s young core, for the most part, is signed through the next 3-5 years. It makes the Braves competitive window crystal clear.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually

The Boston Red Sox have a bright future. Although the Red Sox finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the American League East at 78-84, they likely will be better in 2023. Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason and on paper already are arguably a more complete team. On an even brighter note, Boston's farm system has been greatly improved and even featured five players on Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Yardbarker

Yankees can still land top remaining free-agent left-fielder if asking price comes down

Ideally, the New York Yankees would make a last-minute play on the top remaining left-field free agent on the market, Jurickson Profar. Coming from the San Diego Padres, turning down a $7.5 million player option to stay on the West Coast for one more season, Profar saw the market and decided to test the waters in hopes of landing a more prominent deal — nobody seems to be biting the past few weeks.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees add extra pitching depth in free agency

It did not take the New York Yankees’ front office to make a move in February, albeit a minor one, with the team acquiring the services of right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter and giving him a minors contract (via MLB insider Jon Heyman). Gray Fenter, RHP, signs minors deal with...
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB

"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Yardbarker

Red Sox Continue Embarrassing Trend Of Losing Out On Free-Agent Targets

The Boston Red Sox have had a longstanding reputation of being a big-market franchise willing to spend their way into contention if needed. Lately, however, the Red Sox have failed to sign free agents at seemingly every position -- that trend continued to rear its ugly head Sunday. A day in which Boston lost out on two more potential fits it reportedly had some level of interest in.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox's turnover this offseason has been dramatic. Surprisingly, the club has consistently opted to add veterans past their prime while shedding younger talent from the 40-man roster. That trend continued Monday, as the Red Sox designated Franklin German for assignment to make room for Richard Bleier --...
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
369
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy