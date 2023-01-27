Red Sox Add Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever To Bolster Bullpen After Big Trade

The Boston Red Sox continue to take chances on minor-league left-handed relievers as they fortify the organization with southpaws.

The Boston Red Sox appear to be restocking on left-handed hurlers after Tuesday's trade with the Kansas City Royals left the organization extremely thin on southpaws.

Left-handed reliever Josh Taylor's departure from Boston in the trade for shortstop Adalberto Mondesí and a player to be named later is old news as the Red Sox continue to make multiple moves a day -- some smaller than others.

The latest move could have been a response to the trade, or simply a move for organizational depth.

The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Skylar Arias to a minor-league deal according to the club's transaction log.

The 25-year-old posted a 3.91 ERA, 37-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .173 batting average against in 23 innings for the Chicago White Sox's High-A affiliate last season.

The southpaw features a low-90s fastball that can reach at least 95 mph, a devastating low-80s slider and a low-80s changeup according to Baseball America's scouting report from 2021 .

His career batting average against of .206 is extremely promising, aided by his unique delivery and arm angle. Both offspeed offerings are strong but his slider is his filthiest offering.

Arias' biggest hurdle will be to tame his career 5.10 walks per nine innings.

It would be shocking if Arias factors into the big league club at any point in 2023 -- he's not even on the 40-man roster. Still, Arias is a promising lefty joining an organization that has a shortage or reliable southpaws.

