Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Governor’s health care bill receives praise, criticism from both sides of abortion debate
Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate praised aspects of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ omnibus health care bill and criticized other parts Wednesday during an Iowa House subcommittee meeting. House Study Bill 91, a 44-page bill, rounds up a dozen different policy goals, including expanding support for anti-abortion “crisis...
KIMT
Gov. Walz signs Protect Reproductive Actions Act
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the PRO Act into law today. Democratic legislative leaders have fast-tracked the bill as one of their top priorities for the 2023 session — in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last summer to reverse Roe v. Wade. While a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision known as Doe v. Gomez held that the state constitution protects abortion rights, sponsors want to make sure that those protections remain in force no matter who sits on future courts.
KIMT
Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law
Gov. Tim Walz holds up a signed copy of the Protect Reproductive Options act during a ceremonial bill signing on Jan. 31, 2023 at the state Department of Revenue. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive...
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
KIMT
House Democrats want state authority over health care consolidations in Minnesota
Fairview Health CEO James Hereford, left, and Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen testified about the proposed Sanford-Fairview merger at the State Office Building in St. Paul on Monday, Jan. 30. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota House Democrats on Monday warned a merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health...
KIMT
Iowa ranks 10th nationally for top corporate tax rate
(The Center Square) – With Iowa’s move from a three-bracket corporate income tax to a two-bracket tax at the start of 2023, its top rate dropped from 9.8% to 8.4%. It now has the 10th highest rate nationally. The Hawkeye State met revenue triggers at least four years...
KIMT
$25 million in federal loans going to electric projects in North Iowa and SE Minnesota
WASHINGTON DC – Two projects in North Iowa and southeast Minnesota are sharing in $2.7 billion in federal loans aimed at expanding and modernizing the United States’ rural electric grid and increasing grid security. “These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
KIMT
Wednesday morning peak energy alert for North Iowa and SE Minnesota co-op members
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of electric co-op members are being asked to conserve energy Wednesday morning. Starting at 7 am, members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to use less electricity due to high demand on the regional power grid. Such peak energy alerts were declared Friday morning, Monday morning and afternoon, and Tuesday morning and afternoon.
KIMT
January 2023 was quite mild across the area
Did January seem to be pretty tame for Minnesota and Iowa? Well... temperatures were quite mild for January standards as several days featured temperatures over 10 degrees above average. Here's a look at some of the stats for some select cities. Rochester, MN: 4.6° above normal. Mason City, IA:...
KIMT
Second peak energy alert issued in less than 24 hours by North Iowa/SE Minn. co-ops
KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Another peak energy alert has been issued by a group of North Iowa/SE Minnesota electric cooperatives. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am Tuesday. The co-ops say they are concerned about expected high demand on the regional power grid.
KIMT
Iowa company recalls 2.5 million pounds of meat and poultry over contamination fears
WASHINGTON DC – An Iowa company is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. Fort Madison-based Conagra Brands Inc. says a packaging defect may cause the food to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says approximately 2,581,816 pounds of meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
KIMT
Minnesota DNR asking community members to refrain from feeding wildlife along roadways
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're a lover of animals you may be tempted to feed the wildlife during this cold winter season but the Minnesota DNR is asking us all to hold back on that kind sentiment because it can actually be dangerous, and even deadly. Upland game research scientist,...
KIMT
Gas prices are back on the rise as oil demand increases
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cost of fuel is rising at a high rate amid a recent increase in oil demand across the globe. Basic unleaded gas has reached an average price of $3.41 in Minnesota as of Monday, which is up nearly 40 cents compared to just one month ago.
KIMT
Energy assistance is still available through spring 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program is still open for applications as we continue along through the cold weather. With temperatures dipping back down into single digits and below, this program could offer a great benefit if you are struggling to afford the cost of energy in your home.
Comments / 2