ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Lady Shamrocks vanquish Liberty Christian Tuesday

New Haven will get to face area rival Hermann Friday for tournament hardware. The Lady Shamrocks (9-8) knocked off Liberty Christian Academy of Wright City Tuesday in the Hermann Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals, 67-38.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Sikeston holds off Borgia to win Union Tournament

Even though Sikeston knocked down 14 three-point shots, including seven in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Knights still had a chance at the end of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational championship game Saturday. The Knights fought back, but a three-point bid to tie it at the buzzer didn’t...
SIKESTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Girls Basketball — Washington vs. Lutheran South, Washington Tournament

Lutheran South defeated Washington, 55-46, Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the second round of the Washington Tournament. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Bulldogs fall to St. James at Hermann Invitational

The Tigers found some mojo to kick off the Hermann Boys Basketball Invitational Tournament Tuesday. St. James (5-11) won its second outing in a row and moved into the winners’ bracket of the tournament with a 65-38 win over St. Clair (5-10).
Washington Missourian

Montgomery County stops Shamrocks in Hermann Tournament opener

Starting pool play at the Hermann Tournament Tuesday, the Montgomery County boys basketball Wildcats defeated New Haven, 65-32. “Montgomery County is good,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They apply a lot of defensive pressure with their full-court press and their half-court man. Offensively they are very aggressive and have a little bit of everything you need on that end of the floor. They are hard to guard. It was a good learning experience for our guys because we can’t simulate the things they do and other teams can do in our own practices. I thought our kids played hard all night, so I am proud of them for that.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge

TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
Washington Missourian

School board OKs roof and masonry projects at WHS and WMS

The Washington School District is spending $1.6 million to reseal portions of Washington High School and Washington Middle School over the summer. Financed through the district’s regular budget, contractor Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc., of Beachwood, Ohio, will repair approximately 38,000 square feet of WHS’ roof and will do tuckpointing masonry work around WHS and WMS after getting unanimous approval from the board.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Committee tables four ARPA funding requests

Franklin County will need more information from the city of New Haven before deciding on a request for $2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city is seeking funding for a new municipal building, including a city hall and police station. According to an application filed with the county, the city also has $371,000 in capital outlay funds to go toward a new municipal building in the future.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union man injured in crash after swerving to avoid pedestrian

A 20-year-old Union man was injured Jan. 25 after swerving to avoid a pedestrian on Highway A north of Union, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 4:54 a.m., Julian Crider was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer northbound on Highway A near Joshua Lane, where he swerved to avoid a pedestrian in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert pipe.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Union still marketing industrial site

The clearing of part of the last large tract in the Union Corporate Center industrial park has been finished for more than a year, and the city is still looking for a business to acquire the property. But it hopes to have one soon. The 37-acre site is located on...
UNION, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy