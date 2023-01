Cherokee Sheriff's Office

All lanes of Cumming Highway are open again at Arbor Hill Road after a tractor trailer was stuck in a ditch there Thursday night, the Cherokee Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the sheriff's office, a fully loaded tractor trailer ran off the road to avoid a vehicle that was stopped to make a turn.

No injuries were reported.

Lanes were closed to remove the tractor trailer and to clean up diesel fuel that leaked from the vehicle.