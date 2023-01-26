ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

For foster youth often left behind, a new $4 million health care grant gives hope

TUESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — In July, a $4 million dollar grant was awarded to UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing to expand foster care health services. Foster youth often need a wide variety of care that varies based on the race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity of the child. Foster youth and their families can sometimes have difficulty accessing adequate care.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TxDOT monitoring icy road conditions this week

The Texas Department of Transportation treated area roadways for ice on Monday. TxDOT spokesperson, Laura Lopez, said crews treated I-35 in northern Bexar and Comal Counties and I-10 in Kendall and Kerr Counties. She said roads could be treated again if needed. "Crews will continue to monitor the weather and...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

