TUESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — In July, a $4 million dollar grant was awarded to UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing to expand foster care health services. Foster youth often need a wide variety of care that varies based on the race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity of the child. Foster youth and their families can sometimes have difficulty accessing adequate care.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO