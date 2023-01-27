Read full article on original website
Related
tpr.org
New poll shows Texans' faith in democracy and public education is declining
More than two years since a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, a new survey released Friday found that fewer Texans are certain democracy is the best form of government. The survey, conducted by the nonprofit Texas Lyceum, found that —...
tpr.org
Texas added more jobs than any other state in the country last year
The Texas economy is on fire. The state added 660,000 new jobs last year – more jobs than any other, and twice the number of new jobs compared to its historical average, according to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published this week. The Dallas-Fort Worth...
tpr.org
About 3,000 Texas schools were chosen for unannounced safety audits this fall. Most passed.
Most Texas public schools reviewed this fall passed random inspections meant to detect whether an intruder could gain access to campuses. However, more than a quarter of them — or about 800 schools — still need to make improvements, according to a new report from the Texas School Safety Center.
tpr.org
Power outages are happening, but a statewide grid emergency is unlikely
Almost two years ago, a historic winter storm brought the Texas energy grid to the brink of collapse, leaving millions without power. As another freeze grips much of the state, many are again worried about the lights going off. But this weather is not nearly as extreme as that of...
tpr.org
Texas prison hunger strikers barred from in-person interviews with journalists
The state of Texas is refusing to allow journalists in-person interviews with inmates participating in a hunger strike at its prisons. Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice initially confirmed an interview at its Allred Unit in North Texas with Texas Public Radio, only to later reverse itself. The decision came after the warden of the unit had signed off on the visit.
Comments / 0