Texas prison hunger strikers barred from in-person interviews with journalists

The state of Texas is refusing to allow journalists in-person interviews with inmates participating in a hunger strike at its prisons. Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice initially confirmed an interview at its Allred Unit in North Texas with Texas Public Radio, only to later reverse itself. The decision came after the warden of the unit had signed off on the visit.
