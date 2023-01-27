Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
tpr.org
Between 2015-2020, communities of color were kicked out of their homes at a higher rate than other major Texas cities
THURSDAY on "The Source" — It has been a year since the controversial report “Ousted: The City of San Antonio’s Displacement of Residents through Code” was released. City officials claimed the report exacerbated a difficult situation. The report revealed that the City of San Antonio used...
tpr.org
Pecan shellers carved a path for workers rights in San Antonio
Eighty-five years ago, as many as 12,000 San Antonio pecan shellers walked off their jobs to protest poverty wages and poor working conditions in the first mass labor protest by Mexican Americans. The strike was a watershed moment for labor organizing in San Antonio, where Latino workers were underpaid and...
tpr.org
San Antonio endures a little more cold and rain before sunshine returns
Ice accumulation caused extensive power outages across Bexar County on Feb. 1, 2023. A cold snap that left some parts of Bexar County and San Antonio without power and heat — and glazed in ice — will fade away as temperatures rise and sunshine returns before the weekend.
tpr.org
One killed, two hospitalized in South Texas pipeline explosion
A pipeline in Pearsall, Texas exploded as a maintenance crew worked on it Tuesday. The blast killed one and two others were hospitalized. Fire crews were called just before noon Tuesday to respond to the emergency outside the city an hour southwest of San Antonio. The cause of the explosion...
tpr.org
An online petition protesting H-E-B's new COVID absence policy is almost at its goal
An anonymous employee created a petition earlier this month in protest of H-E-B's new absence policy and it has quickly gained thousands of signatures. The coworker.org petition claims H-E-B's generous COVID-19 absence policy was replaced January 1st with a new policy that penalizes employees who stay home after testing positive for COVID.
tpr.org
Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales discusses a new approach to DWI cases
WEDNESDAY at 12 on "The Source" — A recent newspaper investigation into the high number of DWI cases in San Antonio caught the attention of District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who said that he will impose new restrictions on plea bargains in DWI cases. San Antonio sees high rates of...
tpr.org
Lawsuit: Bexar County jail violates civil rights by holding people too long
A former resident of the Bexar County jail is suing the institution for being held in custody days after he posted bond, or what the lawsuit calls “over detention.”. Michael Miller was arrested in late October of this year for a bond violation. According to a county database, he violated a protective order. The lawsuit alleges despite paying his bond that day, he was held an additional three days due to the longstanding negligence of the Sheriff’s office, which runs the jail.
tpr.org
For foster youth often left behind, a new $4 million health care grant gives hope
In July, a $4 million dollar grant was awarded to UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing to expand foster care health services. Foster youth often need care that varies based on the race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity of the child. Foster youth and their families can sometimes have difficulty accessing adequate care.
Comments / 0