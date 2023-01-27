ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Pecan shellers carved a path for workers rights in San Antonio

Eighty-five years ago, as many as 12,000 San Antonio pecan shellers walked off their jobs to protest poverty wages and poor working conditions in the first mass labor protest by Mexican Americans. The strike was a watershed moment for labor organizing in San Antonio, where Latino workers were underpaid and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
One killed, two hospitalized in South Texas pipeline explosion

A pipeline in Pearsall, Texas exploded as a maintenance crew worked on it Tuesday. The blast killed one and two others were hospitalized. Fire crews were called just before noon Tuesday to respond to the emergency outside the city an hour southwest of San Antonio. The cause of the explosion...
PEARSALL, TX
Lawsuit: Bexar County jail violates civil rights by holding people too long

A former resident of the Bexar County jail is suing the institution for being held in custody days after he posted bond, or what the lawsuit calls “over detention.”. Michael Miller was arrested in late October of this year for a bond violation. According to a county database, he violated a protective order. The lawsuit alleges despite paying his bond that day, he was held an additional three days due to the longstanding negligence of the Sheriff’s office, which runs the jail.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

