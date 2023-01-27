Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Eagles facing another allegation that they are getting an unfair offensive advantage. But are they really?
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, but another week brought another round of cheating accusations for the team. Remember, heading into the win over the Giants two weeks ago, the accusation was that the team was using a foreign object to aid in kick attempts. But kicker Jake...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce makes his feelings known about playing brother, Travis, Chiefs in Super Bowl
Jason Kelce was able to kick his feet up after the Philadelphia Eagles cruised past the San Francisco 49ers and into the Super Bowl Sunday and check out his brother in action against the Bengals. And Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their game, too, which means this...
Eagles will win the 2023 Super Bowl, says predictive analytics model
While the Super Bowl may still be two weeks away, predictive analytics experts Dimers.com have already crowned the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl LVII champions. The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia earned a 31-7 victory in that meeting with San Francisco, and the team will now face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12.
Tom Brady retires again — this time for good, he insists
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.
Rest of NFL still sleeping on Kenny Pickett
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Here’s what a 7-2 stretch run will do for you in Pittsburgh: Save the job of an off-criticized offensive coordinator despite subpar production over two seasons. Convince the team owner their no-longer-rookie quarterback is the guy to return the Steelers to the Super Bowl. Instill belief in offensive teammates and legions of fans that all the positive momentum and continued development will not only carry over into 2023 -- but advance in a quantum leap. Welcome to the Kenny Pickett bandwagon gaining plenty of steam in the Steel City. There’s no one better to christen this vessel for the coming season’s voyage than Steelers owner Art Rooney II who said this to Steelers.com while making a round of early offseason media interviews: “He gives us a chance to win, year in and year out, and put us in a position where we have a chance to compete for a championship.” Only the rest of the NFL, especially the quarterback-rich AFC, fails to see it. This is why Tyler Huntley and his paltry 658 pass yards and 2 TDs in six games are headed to the Pro Bowl this weekend. So, who’s right about Pickett and the Steelers’ offense. Is it Rooney, Pat Freiermuth and Pickett, himself, who firmly believe the Steelers are about to soar? Or is it the NFL, who prefers Huntley while sleeping on Pickett? We debate this and track the latest Steelers moves to retool for 2023 – all in this edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing the Kenny Pickett Pro Bowl snub to life -- and to laughs.
“Hey, Jones!”: Hurts’ steep ascent, Rutgers’ NIL initiative, and how PSU hoops stands in NCAA chase | Jones
After a COVID pause, the mailbag returns. leading with an assertion that Jalen Hurts’ rapid improvement is unprecedented among NFL QBs. Then, we get into the Hoop Nits’ NCAA chances (dead-even-money right now) and whether RU’s booster collective changes the NIL landscape for the worse. This, from...
