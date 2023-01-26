Lost in the Mail: USPS Failed to Deliver Thousands of Hamilton Community Calendars

HAMILTON, NJ -- Have you been checking your mailbox for the annual Hamilton Township community calendar? Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin said on Thursday that the USPS failed to deliver thousands of calendars to residents.

In a letter to the community, Martin said that the annual 2023 township calendar with the theme of "Hamilton: A Great Place to Raise a Family" was at the Post Office and ready for arrive in mailboxes by the end of December. However, his office began receiving calls from residents at the beginning of the year saying that they never received theirs.

"Two weeks ago after numerous unanswered phone calls, my staff went to the Post Office to speak directly with someone about the calendar distribution only to find 3 cages of undelivered calendars and were promised the situation would be looked into," wrote Martin. "After a number of unsatisfactory answers that same day, followed by than a dozen unanswered calls over 3 days, our staff returned to the Post Office a week later to collect our remaining calendars to ensure that they would not be disposed of."

Martin says his staff picked up approximately 5,200 calendars that were sitting undelivered at the post office calling it "completely unacceptable."

Many local residents rely on calendar that provides listings of some of the highlights of the upcoming year, the calendar includes helpful information for residents and businesses including the "How Do I Get Rid of It' guide, key contacts, and information about services.

The Mayor says that he has personally gone to the post office to speak with supervisors and is awaiting replies from USPS supervisors.

"We know that the USPS has fallen short on their contract to deliver the calendars to you," said Martin. "Please know that my staff is diligently working to rectify the situation at hand, and we will not rest until we have a satisfactory outcome."

Residents who did not receive their calendars should call HAMStat at (609) 586-0311.

Copies will be available soon at the Hamilton Municipal Building located at 2100 Greenwood Avenue. To download a printable copy of the calendar CLICK HERE.

