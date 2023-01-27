Read full article on original website
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
