ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow PD investigating murder-suicide following standoff

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwY1Y_0kSq8lAj00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/26; 8:09 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police confirmed Thursday night that an hours-long standoff ended in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near East 131st Street South.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers found a woman dead inside the home and a male suspect with a knife.

The man retreated into the home, and police said officers communicated with him for several hours to come out.

Eventually, police went inside and found him dead.

Police said there is no ongoing public threat, and the incident remains under investigation.

Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South.

Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa’s Outsiders House Museum announces death of mascot

TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum announced the death of its unofficial mascot. The museum said on Monday that Spot, a dog who could be seen hanging around the house, died. “Nothing gold can stay. Rest easy, Spot,” read a post on social media. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow boutique to reopen under new ownership

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow boutique will be coming under new ownership instead of closing, according to the store’s new owners. On Jan. 4, Glamour Gowns and More, a boutique near S. Main St. and W. Commercial St., announced that they were closing. The closing of...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy