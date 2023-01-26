Read full article on original website
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire
Amid the debris, firefighters managed to save a cherished weathervane that sat atop the store for more than three decades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire.
Fire crews put out barn fire on Middletown Hill Road in Rowe
The Rowe Fire Department was sent to 51 Middletown Hill Road for a barn fire Sunday morning.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 62 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,176-square-foot home on Adams Street in Westfield that sold for $270,000.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Sheep die in greenhouse fire at Hartman’s Herb Farm in Barre
Sheep are dead and two greenhouses are a total loss after a two-alarm fire broke out at Hartman’s Herb Farm in Barre Thursday afternoon, according to Barre Fire Chief Robert Rogowski. The fire department responded to reports of a greenhouse on fire at 1026 Old Dana Rd. at 1:28...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Athol: $230,000 for a three-bedroom home
Ronald Stephens acquired the property at 146 Riceville Road, Athol, from Dennis M Mchugh and Marcy A Horrigan on Jan. 12, 2023. The $230,000 purchase price works out to $185 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses...
Hiring event for new Prim3 St3akhous3 in Southwick
There will be an in-person hiring event for the new Prim3 St3akhous3 on Saturday.
WRGB
Cat recovered from a duffel bag left abandoned near trash cans in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, a cat is under their care after it was found abandoned near trash on Sherman Street. The cat was found in a duffel bag on Friday in the area of Sherman Street between Henry Johnson Blvd. and Park St in Albany.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
Restaurant owner and revitalizer takes on new project
Jasen VonGuinness, operator of the American restaurant Unihog, is a significant force in the revitalization of Hoosick Falls. VonGuinness's latest plans are to revitalize 1 Center Street adjacent to Unihog.
Greenfield man arrested for allegedly stealing chainsaws, kitchen sink in West Springfield
A Greenfield man was arrested in West Springfield Thursday morning after police found stolen items, including a kitchen sink, inside his vehicle.
Where to find the best Portuguese food in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes.
SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Ice Castles announces opening date
The Ice Castles attraction at the Festival Commons in Lake George will open for the season Monday, February 6 at 4 p.m., Ice Castles announced in a Saturday press release. Originally, Ice Castles had planned to open in January, but unusually warm temperatures hindered castle construction. Ice Castles, which drew...
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed on Route 7 in Bennington
The man was killed at about 10:00 Friday night. Police were still trying to contact his family on Saturday.
Egg prices are soaring in stores, but you can buy them at these Central Mass. farms
When local farmers noticed an uptick in egg carton sales in the latter part of 2022, there was no doubt what the answer to the age-old question was. What came first was the avian flu, and then the price hike in stores. Egg carton prices shot through the roof starting...
WNYT
Man dies after Sacandaga Lake snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake near Lunker Lane in Edinburg Saturday evening. They say the call came in at 11:35 p.m. As a result of the crash 20-year-old Garret Macintosh of Florida, NY was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital...
