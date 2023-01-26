ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readsboro, VT

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Athol: $230,000 for a three-bedroom home

Ronald Stephens acquired the property at 146 Riceville Road, Athol, from Dennis M Mchugh and Marcy A Horrigan on Jan. 12, 2023. The $230,000 purchase price works out to $185 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses...
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George Ice Castles announces opening date

The Ice Castles attraction at the Festival Commons in Lake George will open for the season Monday, February 6 at 4 p.m., Ice Castles announced in a Saturday press release. Originally, Ice Castles had planned to open in January, but unusually warm temperatures hindered castle construction. Ice Castles, which drew...
WNYT

Man dies after Sacandaga Lake snowmobile crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake near Lunker Lane in Edinburg Saturday evening. They say the call came in at 11:35 p.m. As a result of the crash 20-year-old Garret Macintosh of Florida, NY was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital...
