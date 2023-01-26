ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WESH

'Can't breathe': Flagler County mulch fire continues to burn two months later, bringing smoke to homes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Flagler County are dealing with smoky backyards, still feeling the impact of a mulch fire that broke out in November 2022. County and state officials were up against a massive fire that started on Nov. 26, 2022, at 295 County Road 200 in Bunnell near Favoretta. The property belongs to Arrow Materials & Excavating, a company that collects brush to convert into mulch.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
OCALA, FL
mynews13.com

Palm Coast autism support group gets people on the spectrum socializing

PALM COAST, Fla. — One mother in Central Florida wants to make sure people with autism have time to socialize together. Carrie Todd, whose son Aidan has autism, created a Palm Coast autism support group. The group meets every other Tuesday at the Palm Coast Community Center so they can do activities together.
PALM COAST, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Seminole County Manager Announced

Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle

A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
LEESBURG, FL
westorlandonews.com

Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County

More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ends with trip to hospital after jealous attack

A Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ended with a trip to the hospital after an attack by a jealous boyfriend. The woman went out to celebrate her 65th birthday with her daughter on Jan. 21. When she returned to her home on Azalea Trail in Leesburg, her live-in boyfriend of 11 years, 63-year-old Ronald Charles Bunker, began arguing with her according to the Lake County Sheriff Office’s affidavit of probable cause. He accused her of cheating and told her to get out of the house. The woman grabbed a bowl which contained her car keys. Bunker told her “that you are not taking the bowl” and pushed her down onto a chair and grabbed her throat. He held her in the chair as he pressed on her neck which caused her to blackout. When she regained consciousness she grabbed his scrotum and squeezed it so hard he screamed.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Cirque Italia ‘Water Circus’ comes to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and other countries will show off their acrobatic skills and other talents at Cirque Italia’s ‘Water Circus’ in a series of shows next weekend in Ocala. The show is described as a 1950′s themed circus with a unique...
OCALA, FL

