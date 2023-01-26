Read full article on original website
‘Irreparable damage’: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole permanently shutter popular Flagler County restaurant
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The building that housed a popular Flagler County restaurant for the better part of seven years is set to be demolished, county officials recently announced. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Bull Creek Fish Camp, which opened in 2014, suffered major damage...
WESH
'Can't breathe': Flagler County mulch fire continues to burn two months later, bringing smoke to homes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Flagler County are dealing with smoky backyards, still feeling the impact of a mulch fire that broke out in November 2022. County and state officials were up against a massive fire that started on Nov. 26, 2022, at 295 County Road 200 in Bunnell near Favoretta. The property belongs to Arrow Materials & Excavating, a company that collects brush to convert into mulch.
Lake County set to name station after firefighter who passed away
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Fire Department is honoring one of its own, with the naming of one of its stations on Monday. The Lake County Fire Department will name and dedicate Engine #21 in honor of Amos Roach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Volusia County Sheriff hosts ‘not your ordinary’ career fair Saturday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is going to showcase its best during a career fair its calling anything but “ordinary.”. The job fair was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach. The sheriff’s office...
Red Cross, fire department Sound the Alarm for fire safety
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — Home fire safety is a critical part of reducing home fire-related deaths and injuries and on Saturday, the American Red Cross of Central Florida continued its Home Fire Prevention campaign called “Sound the Alarm” in South Daytona. Red Cross volunteers and the South...
fox35orlando.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
WCJB
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
mynews13.com
Palm Coast autism support group gets people on the spectrum socializing
PALM COAST, Fla. — One mother in Central Florida wants to make sure people with autism have time to socialize together. Carrie Todd, whose son Aidan has autism, created a Palm Coast autism support group. The group meets every other Tuesday at the Palm Coast Community Center so they can do activities together.
westorlandonews.com
New Seminole County Manager Announced
Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
westorlandonews.com
Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County
More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’
Manila Thai, 1540 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Jan. 20 after state restaurant inspectors found “evidence of vermin activity.” The restaurant reopened the next day.
HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in Middleburg
A Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event for the new free-standing HCA Orange Park emergency room in Middleburg is being held Tuesday, Jan. 31. The ribbon-cutting will be held at the new emergency room in Middleburg, located at 2560 Blanding Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ends with trip to hospital after jealous attack
A Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ended with a trip to the hospital after an attack by a jealous boyfriend. The woman went out to celebrate her 65th birthday with her daughter on Jan. 21. When she returned to her home on Azalea Trail in Leesburg, her live-in boyfriend of 11 years, 63-year-old Ronald Charles Bunker, began arguing with her according to the Lake County Sheriff Office’s affidavit of probable cause. He accused her of cheating and told her to get out of the house. The woman grabbed a bowl which contained her car keys. Bunker told her “that you are not taking the bowl” and pushed her down onto a chair and grabbed her throat. He held her in the chair as he pressed on her neck which caused her to blackout. When she regained consciousness she grabbed his scrotum and squeezed it so hard he screamed.
Casselberry police investigate deadly Saturday morning shooting
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Casselberry after police respond to a deadly Saturday morning shooting. Around 5:30 a.m., Casselberry police, with assistance from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a shooting call at the Carrington Park Condominiums on Caper Lane. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery stores, not convenience stores
Marion Oaks is one of the largest communities in southwest Marion County. Unfortunately, we are forced to use one Winn-Dixie, which is very small. Most of the items are out of stock a majority of the time. We are forced to drive to the new Publix because there are no other grocery stores available to us.
Flagler County Sheriff condemns actions of police officers in Tyre Nichols video
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Memphis publicly released bodyworn camera video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols Friday. The brutality in the video has been likened to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King. Nichols died three days after the beating, which leading to...
fox35orlando.com
Women at Orlando Union Rescue Mission sew "Adopt Me" bandanas for homeless dogs
ORLANDO, Fla. - Women from the Orlando Union Rescue Mission are learning to sew bandanas to help shelter dogs get adopted. The women are learning to get back on their feet one stitch at a time. "I used to watch my mom sew," Cherry Haskins said. "I was doing really...
WCJB
Cirque Italia ‘Water Circus’ comes to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and other countries will show off their acrobatic skills and other talents at Cirque Italia’s ‘Water Circus’ in a series of shows next weekend in Ocala. The show is described as a 1950′s themed circus with a unique...
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
