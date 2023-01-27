Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Sports has become more like a religion for some Missourians
Sports has become the first religion of many or most Missourians and heterosexuality has become the first gender of many Missourians. Take this paper for instance. One section is devoted to local and state news, national news, international news, and opinions. Another section is devoted almost entirely to Sports. More people attend sporting events than attend/practice religious events. They spend more money to attend sporting events and to train their children in sports than they contribute to religious organizations/charities. Decals on cars proclaim allegiance to sports teams instead of religious orientation, much less healthy values such as hope, compassion, community, integrity and altruism.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lawmaker hopes to phase out corporate income tax
JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation that would phase out Missouri’s corporate income tax has been introduced by Rep. Travis Smith, R-Dora. The legislation, weighed by the House Special Committee on Tax Reform on Tuesday, would see Missouri’s current corporate income tax decrease by 1% until it hit zero.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy
With a single tweet, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden turned a local controversy over what Columbia Public Schools told parents about the drag entertainment at a city diversity breakfast into a state issue. At 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 19, Rowden wrote that his “office has been inundated with...
Columbia Missourian
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week. The bills — one that would allow public districts...
Columbia Missourian
Open enrollment bill continues momentum, passes House committee
JEFFERSON CITY — A bill on open enrollment, a topic of debate in the state legislature for more than a decade, passed a committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Open enrollment allows students to attend schools outside the district they live in. The bill, House Bill 253,...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lobbyist vs. Federalist Society: AG rivals building 2024 campaign war chests
In the likely 2024 GOP showdown for the Missouri attorney general’s office, the fundraising race has already begun. Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who was appointed to the office when his predecessor was elected to the U.S. Senate, began raising money through an independent political action committee even before officially launching his campaign last week.
Columbia Missourian
Move to restrict minors with guns gains traction in the Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — The gun-friendly Missouri House appears to be settling on one new firearm limit: restricting minors from possessing guns in public without adult supervision. The limit was included in wide-ranging crime legislation by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, following a recommendation by a bipartisan working group appointed by...
Columbia Missourian
House committee hears pitch for mental health budget increases
JEFFERSON CITY — Proposed budget increases for the Missouri Department of Mental Health prompted thorough questioning at a hearing in the House of Representatives on Monday. Missouri’s ongoing mental health crisis has many contributing factors. Valerie Huhn, director of the Department of Mental Health, drew particular attention to staffing difficulties. Even though there are many empty beds across the department’s various care facilities, she said, patients cannot be treated when there is no staff.
Columbia Missourian
House votes to modify steps to amend constitution
The Missouri House of Representatives adopted a House Joint Resolution Wednesday that could make it more difficult to amend the state Constitution in the future. The resolution, adopted on a voice vote, calls for a state referendum to modify the threshold of citizen approval for ballot initiatives from a simple majority to a supermajority of 60% of voters.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD
The magic in “magic mushrooms” may be the ability to defeat post-traumatic stress disorder, and a St. Charles County Republican lawmaker wants to make them legal in a treatment setting. State Rep. Tony Lovasco of O’Fallon isn’t a hippie. He says he’s never taken psilocybin mushrooms or smoked...
Comments / 0