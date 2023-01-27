Prosecutors: Freeport contractor stole money from homeowners struggling to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy

A Freeport contractor is accused of taking advantage of Long Islanders who were struggling to rebuild following Superstorm Sandy.

The suspect, Alexander Almaraz, is accused of taking money from homeowners who needed their houses elevated.

Prosecutors say he didn't complete the work and is accused of spending the money on luxury cars including a Lamborghini, a Jaguar and a Porsche.

Almaraz, 55, allegedly defrauded at least 20 customers who were having their homes elevated through the New York Rising program.

Prosecutors say the contractor received around $2.5 million but left the customers without completed homes.

In some cases, authorities say Almaraz convinced the homeowners to live elsewhere while paying him rent.

Ralph Giugliano, of Baldwin Harbor, told News 12 he had been homeless for around a decade as a result of the scam.

"He took $133,000 from me, he extorted me out of a lot of money, he didn't let me live in my house for more than 10 years, he had my head so screwed up," Giugliano says. "Alexander Almaraz is the Bernard Madoff of storm recovery funding."

Steve McParland, also of Baldwin Harbor, says his house sat on stilts and remained uninhabitable for years.

He hired Almaraz to elevate the house through the New York Rising program, but his home was left half finished with no foundation and no way to get in.

"He scammed us out of over $100,000," McParland says.

Almaraz pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

Afterward, he would not speak to News 12 outside the courtroom.

He was released on $100,000 bond and will be monitored electronically.

He now lives in California and according to prosecutors, he started a different storm recovery business there.