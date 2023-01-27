ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

Prosecutors: Freeport contractor stole money from homeowners struggling to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugGhz_0kSq7P1W00

A Freeport contractor is accused of taking advantage of Long Islanders who were struggling to rebuild following Superstorm Sandy.

The suspect, Alexander Almaraz, is accused of taking money from homeowners who needed their houses elevated.

Freeport contractor indicted in multimillion-dollar fraud related to Superstorm Sandy

Prosecutors say he didn't complete the work and is accused of spending the money on luxury cars including a Lamborghini, a Jaguar and a Porsche.

Almaraz, 55, allegedly defrauded at least 20 customers who were having their homes elevated through the New York Rising program.

Prosecutors say the contractor received around $2.5 million but left the customers without completed homes.

In some cases, authorities say Almaraz convinced the homeowners to live elsewhere while paying him rent.

Ralph Giugliano, of Baldwin Harbor, told News 12 he had been homeless for around a decade as a result of the scam.

"He took $133,000 from me, he extorted me out of a lot of money, he didn't let me live in my house for more than 10 years, he had my head so screwed up," Giugliano says. "Alexander Almaraz is the Bernard Madoff of storm recovery funding."

Steve McParland, also of Baldwin Harbor, says his house sat on stilts and remained uninhabitable for years.

He hired Almaraz to elevate the house through the New York Rising program, but his home was left half finished with no foundation and no way to get in.

"He scammed us out of over $100,000," McParland says.

Almaraz pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

Afterward, he would not speak to News 12 outside the courtroom.

He was released on $100,000 bond and will be monitored electronically.

He now lives in California and according to prosecutors, he started a different storm recovery business there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer

WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
WADING RIVER, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy

Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
FREEPORT, NY
longisland.com

Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy