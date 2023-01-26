ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Man gets 25 years in prison for armed robbery of Henry County gas station

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuF4W_0kSq6Zsz00

A man who robbed a Locust Grove Texaco station in 2020 and assaulted two people in the process was convicted by a Henry County jury and sentenced to 25 years in prison, authorities said.

Corey Criswell, 33, was convicted Thursday on multiple counts related to the robbery, Henry Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said in a news release. He received a 35-year sentence, with 25 years to be spent in prison and the remainder on probation.

Criswell “stormed” the Texaco station on Ga. 42 on March 9, 2020, rushing into the store as the cashier was trying to close for the night, Matteucci said. The cashier and a friend of his who was also in the store tried to keep Criswell from entering, but Criswell fired his handgun.

When Criswell got into the store, he demanded cash from the register and fired another shot into the wall behind the counter, Matteucci said. He also hit the cashier in the face with his gun before fleeing with cash.

Although Criswell was wearing a black bandana during the incident, he was identified from surveillance video at a nearby gas station where he stopped shortly before the robbery, according to Matteucci.

He was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Comments / 1

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

