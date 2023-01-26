Read full article on original website
Oil Drops as Technical Indicators Prompt Selling
Oil fell to its lowest in almost three weeks, with technical indicators driving the market’s direction amid a lack of clarity on crude demand. While China’s reopening spurred a rally in crude in recent weeks, the market has struggled to hold those levels as prices test their 50-day and 100-day moving averages. That’s prompting commodity trading advisors to sell, dealers said. At the same time, oil traders bullish on Chinese demand are still waiting for the rebound in consumption to ripple from industrial metals to crude.
BofA Global Research Talks OPEC+ Meeting
Consensus points to no change from OPEC+ on February 1, according to a new BofA Global Research report, which was sent to Rigzone recently. “In what has been a relatively quiet week for U.S. inventories, we turn our attention back to the next ‘regulatory’ event that is the OPEC+ meeting on Feb 1, noting Saudi’s self-described view of how the agreement can stabilize oil markets,” BofA Global Research stated in the report.
US Could 'Steal' Green Energy Investments From Other Regions
Subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act have stoked fears in other countries that investments in the green energy sector will be drawn to the US. — Subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act have stoked fears in other countries that investments in the green energy sector will be drawn to the US.
There Has Not Been a Bullish USA Data Release for 16 Weeks
There has not been a bullish U.S. data release for 16 weeks. That’s what Standard Chartered noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that the latest weekly data is “highly bearish”. “Over the past year, our U.S. oil data bull-bear index - an indicator of...
BP's 2023 Energy Outlook Looks At Key Trends For Energy Transition
BP explored the key trends and uncertainties surrounding the energy transition out to 2050 in this year's Energy Outlook. — Oil major BP explored the key trends and uncertainties surrounding the energy transition out to 2050 in this year’s Energy Outlook. The three main scenarios considered in the...
Ecopetrol Bonds Slump as CEO Exits Amid Petro's Exploration Halt
Ecopetrol SA bond prices fell after the company said Felipe Bayon will step down as chief executive officer. — Ecopetrol SA bond prices fell after the company said Felipe Bayon will step down as chief executive officer at the end of March, adding to investor concern over the government’s aversion toward fossil fuels.
New York Gasoline Shortage Brews on Fallout From EU Russia Ban
New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the US relies on during peak driving season. Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the lowest in...
IEEFA: Move Away From Fossil Fuels Becoming More Apparent in USA
Texas has strengthened its foothold on the top spot as the largest electricity generator in the United States. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and its data released for 2022, power generation grew from 316 million MWh in 2010 to 430.1 million MWh in 2022, which is an increase of 36.1 percent, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) notes in its latest report.
DOE Awards $118Mn To Accelerate Domestic Biofuel Production
The US DOE has announced $118Mn in funding for 17 projects to accelerate the production of sustainable biofuels for US transportation and manufacturing needs. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $118 million in funding for 17 projects to accelerate the production of sustainable biofuels for US transportation and manufacturing needs.
What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
Representatives of Piper-Morgan Associates, Petroplan, HireStrong LLC and Kaye/Bassman's Energy Practice offer some advice. The single greatest mistake a job applicant can make is not thoroughly and thoughtfully preparing for an interview. That’s according to Gladney Darroh, the president and founding partner of Piper-Morgan Associates, who told Rigzone that, before...
TotalEnergies Acquires Additional Interest In Fort Hills
TotalEnergies has exercised its preemption right to acquire an additional 6.65% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources, for a consideration of $233.7Mn. — The Canadian arm of French energy major TotalEnergies has exercised its preemption right to acquire an additional 6.65% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources Limited, for a consideration of $233.7 million.
Shell Makes Host of Company Changes
Shell plc announced a host of executive committee (EC) and directorate changes on Monday. In a statement sent to Rigzone, the company said it will reduce the size of its EC from nine to seven members “in a decisive move designed to simplify the organization further and improve performance as we deliver our Powering Progress strategy”.
