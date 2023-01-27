Welcome to life at the beach. This recently & extensively remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, a great room floor plan flooded with natural light with ocean & coastline views, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and a spacious outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining, or relaxing. The kitchen is a chef’s dream complete with stone counters, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The primary suite retreat includes a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. The supplemental bedrooms are welcoming & generous in size with the 4th bedroom/family opening to a deck with stairs to the beach. Additional amenities include a media & game room. Located on a wide, sandy beach a block away from downtown Carpinteria with its quaint shops & restaurants is just a short stroll away.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO