Noozhawk
Groundwater Monitoring Well Installation Begins in Lower Manning Parking Lot
The Montecito Groundwater Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency (Montecito GSA) is installing monitoring wells to collect data on the Montecito Groundwater Basin. The grant-funded monitoring wells are representative of the type of information-gathering projects facilitated by the Montecito GSA as it takes on the task of ensuring that local groundwater supplies remain sustainable long-term.
Noozhawk
Climatologists, Geographers, Ecologists Address Risks For Post-storm Debris Flows
The deluge Santa Barbara County received on Jan. 9 occurred exactly five years after devastating debris flows smothered Montecito in 2018. While downtown Santa Barbara saw flooding as Mission Creek surged forth, the storm didn’t trigger similarly destructive landslides. Still, with more rain in the forecast this winter, residents...
Noozhawk
Ray Ford: Recent Storms Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara Backcountry
There is growing concern that the recent storm events, which have dropped more than 30 inches of rain in the past 30 days, may have caused more damage in the Santa Barbara backcountry and other rural areas than anyone realizes. “We simply don’t even know what we don’t know at...
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Downstream, Santa Maria River Levee Comes Up Short
After the big Jan. 9 storm that hammered Santa Barbara County, several major news media outlets highlighted the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows that occurred five years before, to the day. While I do not want to minimize the 2018 tragedy, I want to raise awareness of a...
Noozhawk
County Planning Commission Denies Appeal of Cannabis Cultivation Project in Carpinteria Valley
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to deny an appeal against a cannabis cultivation project in the Carpinteria Valley, thus granting approval to the project. The Concerned Carpinterians group appealed the project at Glass House Farms, owned by Graham Farrar and located at 5601 Casitas Pass Road...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Why Do We Have Stormwater Retention Basins?
Several years ago, as the state was in yet another period of drought, state lawmakers decided one way to improve the ground water table was to require developers to create stormwater retention basins within the project site. The idea sounded good, so these basins soon became part of every new...
Noozhawk
Injured Paraglider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Landing
An injured paraglider was rescued Wednesday after crash landing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. to the crash scene approximately 300 feet off Gibraltar Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
Noozhawk
First 2023 Beautify Goleta Event Amasses 15,000 Pounds of Trash
A record amount of trash — more than 15,000 pounds — was collected at the first Beautify Goleta event of 2023, the city of Goleta reports. The number reflects a combination of the Self-Guided Cleanup and Bulky Item Drop Off on Jan. 28. For the Self-Guided Cleanup, 27...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Housing Element Draft Aims to Meet Massive New State Demands
The Magnolia Shopping Center in the Goleta Valley is now on the list of potential housing sites, after Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Laura Capps pushed for the property to be included in the county’s draft Housing Element. Facing massive pressure from the state of California, the county...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Design Panel OKs 36-Unit Carless Housing Project on Garden Street
An underutilized but prominent corner of State Street will soon be home to new market-rate and affordable housing. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review last week voted 5-1 to approve a 36-unit housing, four-story project at 425 Garden St. The development will offer no on-site parking for cars. Instead,...
Noozhawk
‘Critical Failure’ of Dust Mitigation Plan Forces Closure Again of Santa Barbara Central Library
The Santa Barbara Public Library has closed its Central Library through Saturday because of “unanticipated construction impacts,” the City of Santa Barbara said Monday. The Central Library already has been operating under modifications because of multiple construction projects underway since July, including renovation of the Library Plaza and construction of a new accessible elevator and a new staff workspace on the lower level.
Noozhawk
4 People Seriously Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 154
Four people were seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision involving five vehicles occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 154 west of the Cold Spring Bridge, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Noozhawk
4923 Sandyland Rd, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Welcome to life at the beach. This recently & extensively remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, a great room floor plan flooded with natural light with ocean & coastline views, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and a spacious outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining, or relaxing. The kitchen is a chef’s dream complete with stone counters, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The primary suite retreat includes a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. The supplemental bedrooms are welcoming & generous in size with the 4th bedroom/family opening to a deck with stairs to the beach. Additional amenities include a media & game room. Located on a wide, sandy beach a block away from downtown Carpinteria with its quaint shops & restaurants is just a short stroll away.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Kristen Sneddon Wants Specific Plan for La Cumbre Plaza to Provide Affordable Housing
Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board made a mistake by not funding a specific plan for La Cumbre Plaza, but it’s not too late to bring everyone together to build more housing in Santa Barbara. Sneddon, the District 4 council...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Police Converge on Westside After Man Found Seriously Wounded
Santa Barbara police swarmed into a Westside neighborhood Monday night after a man was found seriously injured, the victim of a shooting. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving 9-1-1 reports of a violent incident in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, between San Pascual Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
Noozhawk
Installation at UCSB Library Designed to Inspire Change Through Art
First, create something eye-catching — a visual statement large and striking enough to entice young scholars to put down their phones and check it out. Second, place the object in a space so prominent that it’s all but impossible to avoid. Hoping to inspire self-reflection among their peers...
Noozhawk
Three New Trustees Join Santa Barbara Foundation Board
Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett are the newest members of the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) Board of Trustees. They join colleagues Stephen Hicks, board chair; Matt Rowe, vice chair; Danna McGrew, treasurer; Ginger Salazar, secretary; and Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
Noozhawk
Food as Medicine: An Apple a Day Really Might Keep the Doctor Away
Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, a nonprofit Santa Barbara group, has received a grant to offer hands-on Food as Medicine cooking classes for adults. The first of three, four-week sessions will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the school’s teaching kitchen, 2300 Garden St. (the former Garden Street Academy).
Noozhawk
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
