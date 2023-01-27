ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Groundwater Monitoring Well Installation Begins in Lower Manning Parking Lot

The Montecito Groundwater Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency (Montecito GSA) is installing monitoring wells to collect data on the Montecito Groundwater Basin. The grant-funded monitoring wells are representative of the type of information-gathering projects facilitated by the Montecito GSA as it takes on the task of ensuring that local groundwater supplies remain sustainable long-term.
MONTECITO, CA
Ron Fink: Why Do We Have Stormwater Retention Basins?

Several years ago, as the state was in yet another period of drought, state lawmakers decided one way to improve the ground water table was to require developers to create stormwater retention basins within the project site. The idea sounded good, so these basins soon became part of every new...
LOMPOC, CA
Injured Paraglider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Landing

An injured paraglider was rescued Wednesday after crash landing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. to the crash scene approximately 300 feet off Gibraltar Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
First 2023 Beautify Goleta Event Amasses 15,000 Pounds of Trash

A record amount of trash — more than 15,000 pounds — was collected at the first Beautify Goleta event of 2023, the city of Goleta reports. The number reflects a combination of the Self-Guided Cleanup and Bulky Item Drop Off on Jan. 28. For the Self-Guided Cleanup, 27...
GOLETA, CA
‘Critical Failure’ of Dust Mitigation Plan Forces Closure Again of Santa Barbara Central Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library has closed its Central Library through Saturday because of “unanticipated construction impacts,” the City of Santa Barbara said Monday. The Central Library already has been operating under modifications because of multiple construction projects underway since July, including renovation of the Library Plaza and construction of a new accessible elevator and a new staff workspace on the lower level.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
4 People Seriously Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 154

Four people were seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision involving five vehicles occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 154 west of the Cold Spring Bridge, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
4923 Sandyland Rd, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013

Welcome to life at the beach. This recently & extensively remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, a great room floor plan flooded with natural light with ocean & coastline views, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and a spacious outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining, or relaxing. The kitchen is a chef’s dream complete with stone counters, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The primary suite retreat includes a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. The supplemental bedrooms are welcoming & generous in size with the 4th bedroom/family opening to a deck with stairs to the beach. Additional amenities include a media & game room. Located on a wide, sandy beach a block away from downtown Carpinteria with its quaint shops & restaurants is just a short stroll away.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Police Converge on Westside After Man Found Seriously Wounded

Santa Barbara police swarmed into a Westside neighborhood Monday night after a man was found seriously injured, the victim of a shooting. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving 9-1-1 reports of a violent incident in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, between San Pascual Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Installation at UCSB Library Designed to Inspire Change Through Art

First, create something eye-catching — a visual statement large and striking enough to entice young scholars to put down their phones and check it out. Second, place the object in a space so prominent that it’s all but impossible to avoid. Hoping to inspire self-reflection among their peers...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Three New Trustees Join Santa Barbara Foundation Board

Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett are the newest members of the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) Board of Trustees. They join colleagues Stephen Hicks, board chair; Matt Rowe, vice chair; Danna McGrew, treasurer; Ginger Salazar, secretary; and Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Food as Medicine: An Apple a Day Really Might Keep the Doctor Away

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, a nonprofit Santa Barbara group, has received a grant to offer hands-on Food as Medicine cooking classes for adults. The first of three, four-week sessions will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the school’s teaching kitchen, 2300 Garden St. (the former Garden Street Academy).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

