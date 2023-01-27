Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Teenage girl arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow 16-year-old
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police confirmed a suspect has been arrested for the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Dacari Green. On the morning of Jan. 24, Dacari was found lying in the road in front of his home due to a gunshot wound to the shoulder. FOX23 previously...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow police arrest man after deadly 3-car crash
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they arrested a man after a deadly three-car crash happened Tuesday night. Police said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. near East 61st Street South and South Lynn Lane Road. A Dodge Ram, driven by 33-year-old Patrick Ferm, was traveling...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow police investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a deadly crash involving three cars. BAPD said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near East 61st Street South and South Lynn Lane Road. Police said a truck was driving south on Lynn Lane...
KOKI FOX 23
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police detective laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a detective was laid to rest after he died from a year-long battle with cancer in January. TPD said 39-year-old Officer William Hays was laid to rest Wednesday morning at a funeral service at South Lakewood Baptist Church. Hays was...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
KOKI FOX 23
Shooting call places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting call placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Woman arrested for stealing, exposing herself and assaulting shopper at a convenience store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a woman was arrested after she stole two bottles of Fireball, exposed herself to a cashier and assaulted a stranger in a convenience store on Friday. At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive...
KOKI FOX 23
BAPD investigates deadly 3 vehicle collision near Albany and 9th
The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a deadly collision involving three cars, according to BAPD. BAPD said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, near E. Albany St. and 9th St. All lanes of traffic on 9th St. will be shut down for several hours....
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for machete murder
In April of 2022, Michael Eugene Spears of Claremore pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Mark McKinney by use of a machete. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The defendant’s murderous act and...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa firefighter hit on US-75 urging drivers to slow down, watch out
TULSA, Okla. — A firefighter who was hit on Highway 75 is urging drivers to slow down and watch out for emergency vehicles at the side of the road. Two firefighters were hit on Sunday night after a vehicle crashed into an already crashed vehicle to which the fire department was responding.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter winter
TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
KOKI FOX 23
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore narrowed due to crash
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is reporting a crash that’s impacting traffic in Claremore. OTA said as of 7:15 a.m., the Will Rogers Turnpike is narrowed due to the crash. The right lane of the turnpike westbound is closed near the State Highway 20 exit...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s Outsiders House Museum announces death of mascot
TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum announced the death of its unofficial mascot. The museum said on Monday that Spot, a dog who could be seen hanging around the house, died. “Nothing gold can stay. Rest easy, Spot,” read a post on social media. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
KOKI FOX 23
Tahlequah residents brave the sleet, snow and slick roads on 2nd day of ice storm
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The sleet, snow and freezing temperatures were not enough hot keep everyone at home in and around Tahlequah on the second day of the ice storm that rolled through Green Country. Sleet quickly turned to snow and slick roads. Traffic was lighter downtown where most of...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa releases update on sleet, road conditions
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released an update on their winter weather response plan. Street crews came in at midnight and applied brine – a salt and water mix – on the roads. The city said the crews focused on intersections and plowing areas of town that received higher amounts of sleet.
KOKI FOX 23
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
