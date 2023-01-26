Read full article on original website
Sen. Kennedy moves to repeal Biden admin's pistol brace rule: 'Assault on the Second Amendment'
Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy will take action to counter the Biden administration's new rule tightening regulations on pistol stabilizing braces, which took affect this week.
Democrat says booting Schiff, Swalwell from Intel committee ‘hurts our national security’
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) removal of Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) and Adam Schiff (Calif.) from the panel will hurt the county. Himes told “MSNBC Reports” host Alex Witt that he understands why Republicans are so angry with Schiff, who led…
Vox
Adam Schiff just made California’s Senate race a whole lot messier
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Adam Schiff was everywhere...
POLITICO
Schiff makes it official
THE BUZZ: California’s Senate contenders have finally gone from presumed to confirmed. Rep. Adam Schiff made his long-awaited campaign announcement Thursday, launching into a field that already features Rep. Katie Porter and almost certainly Rep. Barbara Lee, who is already fundraising for a Senate run and telling colleagues she’s in. While Lee’s planned entry surprised those who believed she was more focused on an appointment in the event of an early exit by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California has been bracing for the Porter-Schiff clash for months.
China urges Kevin McCarthy to avoid repeating Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, urged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid visiting Taiwan as his predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, did last year.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines
Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris keeps demanding gun control, without offering actual solutions
Vice President Kamala Harris is tired of everybody not taking action on gun control. According to Harris, what we must do is take action, and we do that by... taking action. Harris offered typically empty comments about gun control when visiting a memorial in Monterey Park, California. As Democrats often do when talking about gun control, Harris said that we just must do something, but what exactly that "something" is went unmentioned. “Tragically we keep saying the same things," Harris said. "Congress must act. Should they? Yes. Can they? Yes.”
Trump Kicks Off 2024 Campaign, Says 'Biden Has Brought Us To The Brink Of World War 3'
Former President Donald Trump kick-started his 2024 presidential campaign with two events in South Carolina and New Hampshire, which happen to be early-voting states. What Happened: Trump targeted President Joe Biden, particularly his foreign policy, the withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan and undocumented immigrants, CBS News reported. Both...
Donald Trump Predicts Kari Lake Will Be 'Victorious' in Rally Phone Call
The former president called during the defeated gubernatorial candidate's "Save Arizona" rally.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
Matt Gaetz confirms deal was struck between McCarthy and hard-line Republicans during speaker vote
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) confirmed that a deal, made in writing, that had "multiple forms" was cut between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP rebels during the speakership vote earlier this month. In a candid exchange with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Gaetz credited the appointment of Republican holdouts to...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Trump's Lawyer Says He's Actually Winning Legal Cases but People Don't Know
Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba's comments have gone viral on Twitter in a video that has been viewed more than 450,000 times
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
msn.com
Russia Is Refitting Old T-72 Tanks For The War In Ukraine. But It’s Running Out Of Optics.
The Ukrainian army isn’t the only one getting new tanks. Well, new-ish. As Kyiv’s allies pledge more and more of the best NATO-style tanks to Ukraine’s war effort, Moscow is upgrading and returning to service potentially hundreds of older T-72s. The result is at least one new...
msn.com
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan spars with Chuck Todd over classified docs and FBI
Rep. Jim Jordan argued that federal agencies are handling President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's classified documents cases in different ways, leading to a heated exchange with host Chuck Todd on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday. Jordan, during the interview, suggested that there is an double standard...
