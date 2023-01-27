Alma “Jean” Harper, 95, of Carthage, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Jean was born on July 29, 1927, in Kendricktown, Missouri, to Ray and Florida Erwin. She was a long-time resident of Carthage and graduated with the Carthage High School Class of 1945. Jean worked at the Bank of Carthage for 30 years before working for and retiring from Carthage Hardware. She was baptized at the age of 11 at the Kendricktown Methodist Church where she attended for many years. She enjoyed spending time at the Carthage Can-Do Center and spending time with her family.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO