Carthage, MO

Alma “Jean” Harper

Alma “Jean” Harper, 95, of Carthage, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Jean was born on July 29, 1927, in Kendricktown, Missouri, to Ray and Florida Erwin. She was a long-time resident of Carthage and graduated with the Carthage High School Class of 1945. Jean worked at the Bank of Carthage for 30 years before working for and retiring from Carthage Hardware. She was baptized at the age of 11 at the Kendricktown Methodist Church where she attended for many years. She enjoyed spending time at the Carthage Can-Do Center and spending time with her family.
3 CHS Choir Students Participate in 2023 Missouri All-State Choir

This past week CHS students Junior Maddison Crocker, Junior William Endicott and Senior Peyton Norris joined 192 of the state’s finest singers to participate in the 2023 Missouri All-State Choir. The students spent three days rehearsing with Dr. Kristina Caswell MacMullen from the University of North Texas before presenting...
