A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
investing.com
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
investing.com
Jay-Z-Backed Web3 Startup Garners $14M Funding
Spatial Labs manufactured the 13mm LNQ One Chip. These physical chips are linked to NFTs on Polygon. Spatial Labs aims to make fashion more sustainable. Spatial Labs presented the revolutionary idea of ‘Wearable Internet’, when founder Iddris Sandu brainstormed with his good friend and multi-platinum hip hop artist, Jay-Z. The disruptive LNQ Chip technology aims to bridge the gap between physical and digital wearables.
investing.com
Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing (NYSE:BA) expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it recovers from the pandemic and increases jetliner production, but will trim some support jobs, the U.S. planemaker said Friday. The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of...
investing.com
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher...
