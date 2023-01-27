Read full article on original website
Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
WAAY-TV
Albertville High School set to get a brand-new band facility with double the space
A big transformation is taking place at Albertville High School. The school is about to get a brand-new band hall, which will be the state's largest. It's all possible due to Covid-19 relief funds. The $6.6-million renovation is for the world-renowned Albertville High School band. The program has 350 members....
WAAY-TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties. It's in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday and also includes Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. WHAT...Freezing rain with additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In...
Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties
Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
WAAY-TV
Boaz considering plan to phase out city's weather sirens
The Boaz City Council is considering changing its weather preparedness routine. At a recent city council meeting, Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck raised the idea of phasing out the weather sirens. "The current weather sirens are 2006 models," said Beck. "They're becoming obsolete and out of date." He said the...
WAAY-TV
Albertville man identified as victim of fatal Tuesday crash in Marshall County
An Albertville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Marshall County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 34-year-old Arturo F. Orozco was driving a 2006 Honda Civic that collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck. The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on...
Three accidents, one involving an overturned vehicle cause traffic on I-565
Authorities are responding to multiple accidents on I-565 westbound near the Sparkman Drive exit, one of which involved an overturned vehicle.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead in Marshall County wreck that temporarily blocked Alabama 75
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has confirmed a male driver died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that temporarily blocked part of Alabama 75. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the crash happened about 1:55 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 75 with Horton-Nixon Chapel Road in Horton.
WAAY-TV
Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee hosts meeting on traffic stops
Madison Police Citizen’s Advisory Committee met Tuesday evening. About 15 to 20 community members showed up, able to speak directly with Madison Police about traffic stops and other concerns or issues they might have. "We're here to help build that bridge," Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee Chair Marc Highsmith...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
WAAY-TV
New pediatrics floor at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children
It's an underwater theme thanks in part to a donation from Hometown Lenders. Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children unveils newly renovated pediatrics unit. The pediatric floor of Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children has a new look after months of renovation, thanks to a local donation.
WAAY-TV
Rollover wreck causes major backup on I-565
A crash involving multiple vehicles including a rolled-over truck caused a major backup on Interstate 565 Tuesday morning. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Webster said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-565, near the...
WAAY-TV
Shots fired into Huntsville home
The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County sheriff seeking Madison armed robbery suspect
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect. The suspect - a white male with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes - entered a business in the 30,000 block of Highway 72 in Madison about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County 2nd graders celebrate 'Jasmine Day' in honor of classmate's adoption
A girl from Danville got to have her entire second-grade class there to support her as she was legally adopted Monday. The Brown family welcomed their newest member, Jasmine, on Monday morning, accompanied by her classmates from Danville-Neel Elementary School. Her adoptive mother, Melanie Brown, said her classmates have been anticipating "Jasmine Day" for months.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
WAAY-TV
21-year-old charged in shootings at Madison apartment complex
A suspect has been charged with firing into occupied dwellings on at least two occasions in Madison, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Both shootings happened at FarmHaus Apartments on Balch Road, just days apart. The sheriff's office said deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who described the suspect as a Black male driving a red Chevrolet Cruz.
WAAY-TV
Robert Plant, Alison Kraus bringing ‘Raising the Roof’ tour to Huntsville
Rock legend Robert Plant and country/bluegrass queen Alison Krauss are coming to Huntsville. The duo will bring their “Raising the Roof” tour to The Orion Amphitheater at 7 p.m. April 30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday HERE. Prices range from $39.50 to $199.50. From the...
