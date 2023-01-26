Lee County inmate collapses at jail, dies
TUPELO – An autopsy is planned for a Mooreville man who collapsed at the Lee Country Jail and later died, just hours after he was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
