GEORGIA TECH (11-10, 2-8 ACC) vs. No. 15/13 NC STATE (16-5, 6-4 ACC) Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 8 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion. Coming off a bye weekend, Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to action to closeout this homestand looking to extend its win streak. The Yellow Jackets uprooted Clemson in its last contest last Thursday, 85-74, behind five players scoring in double-figures for the first time this season. Tonie Morgan posted her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 assists.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO