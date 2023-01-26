Read full article on original website

Search for missing Canajoharie man ramping up
Investigators are increasing their efforts searching for a Canajoharie man who has been reported missing.
Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close
Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant's last day is Sunday.
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
City of Glens Falls’ Fire and Ice event postponed
Fire & Ice has been temporarily postponed as organizers express concern over ice thickness.
Lake George woman arrested for forgery and larceny
Police say the suspect altered and forged checks and deposited them into her account via the bank's mobile app.
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants.
Albany cat thrown out with the trash
The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has named the cat Newt and says she has a sweet temperament.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
BSPD: Niskayuna man assaults ex-wife’s new boyfriend
A Niskayuna man was sent to Saratoga County Jail on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife's new boyfriend.
It’s Official! One of the Largest Indoor Adventure Parks Opens Soon in Albany
Another option for entertainment for the whole family is coming to Albany. Urban Air Adventure Park is the largest indoor adventure park in the world. The plan is to open one in Albany at the end of February. What Does Urban Air Adventure Park Offer. Although it varies in each...
Restaurant owner and revitalizer takes on new project
Jasen VonGuinness, operator of the American restaurant Unihog, is a significant force in the revitalization of Hoosick Falls. VonGuinness's latest plans are to revitalize 1 Center Street adjacent to Unihog.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
South Colonie CSD closes on former BOCES property
On Friday, South Colonie Central School District announced the closing of a 14-acre $1.9 million property located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road—formerly Capital Region BOCES.
Waterford man arrested for DWI and felony drugs
The suspect not only recorded a BAC of 0.11% but police found he was in possession of felony drugs.
New Seafood Eatery Opens This Week at old Harbor House Location in CP
Back in November, a popular seafood restaurant, the Harbor House announced it was closing its doors after fifty years. Locals were saddened to hear the news but the owners said that there were many factors that went into the decision. Shortly after the announcement, another well-known seafood restaurant announced they...
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Whitehall woman allegedly keeps children from school
A Whitehall woman is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly pulling her children from school and refusing to homeschool them.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
One Dead After Snowmobiles Crash Through Lake in New York
The snowmobile crash claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in New York. A day snowmobiling in New York took a tragic turn last week as one man was killed while riding on a poplar lake in Upstate New York. According to News 10, the Fulton County Sheriff's department received...
