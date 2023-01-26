Read full article on original website
CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police responded to a Chemung County Transit bus that drove into a house near Elmira’s westside on Monday afternoon. Reports of the crash first came into 18 News around 3:30 p.m. on West Clinton St. near Euclid Ave. Photos from the scene showed at least one person being loaded onto a […]
WHEC TV-10
Lyons man arrested for stealing from business in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. – Corddereal M. Tompkins was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that over the course of several months, he stole over $3,000 from a business in the Town of Geneva. He was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Geneva Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.
13 WHAM
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
NewsChannel 36
Fire destroys home in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up on South...
Hotel could make way for student housing on Parkway
One of the oldest hotels on the Vestal Parkway may be coming down to make way for high-end student housing.
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Nearly 150 brave (or crazy) souls plunge into icy Skaneateles Lake (photos)
Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats.
wxhc.com
City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed
Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged with possession of stolen property after Walmart foot chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces charges after leading authorities on a foot chase through Walmart. The Ithaca Police Department was called to the store Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:38 p.m. Employees believed a man was attempting to use stolen credit cards to make purchases. Upon arrival,...
Concerns rise as county weighs teardown of historic house for parking
ITHACA, N.Y.—It sounds like something out of a 1960s urban renewal program: the teardown of a 150 year-old building in the heart of Ithaca for surface parking. Yet, it’s 2023 and Tompkins County is leaning toward making that decision for a historic property in Ithaca’s DeWitt Park neighborhood.
Finger Lakes winery owner using second one to try some ‘wild and crazy things’
The finishing touches are being made to the Six Eighty Cellars tasting room in Ovid, New York, on the western side of Cayuga Lake. Sometime later this winter or early spring, David and Melissa Pittard will do something they haven’t done before: Open a tasting room for a new winery.
wxhc.com
Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny
The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
14850.com
Public forums planned as Department of Public Service investigates NYSEG and RG&E billing errors
The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) announced in late December they’ve launched an investigation into billing errors by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E), and DPS is hosting a series of public forums that start this week. Virtual...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Colder air set to spread across western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a cold front moves east of Rochester during this Sunday evening, colder weather will be overspreading the area. This will likely be the coldest temperature in two weeks for Western New York. As we progress through the week and head into early February, a second blast of arctic air will arrive by later Thursday and Friday.
