oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
oilcity.news
Grants available for Wyoming childcare centers seeking to encourage physical activity, healthy eating
CASPER, Wyo. — Mini grants for Wyoming childcare centers seeking to encourage physical activity and healthy eating habits are now available through the University of Wyoming Extension’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program. From January through September, the CNP will award 20–25 mini grants to childcare centers across the state. Grants...
oilcity.news
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents
CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
oilcity.news
Judiciary Committee questions constitutionality, legality of Wyoming’s ‘Life is a Human Right Act’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming residents gathered via Zoom and in person at the Wyoming Capitol building to discuss a bill that would further criminalize abortion and make changes to statute. HB0152, titled “Life is a Human Right Act,” is described as follows:. AN ACT relating to abortion;...
oilcity.news
BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects
CASPER, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
oilcity.news
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
oilcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Cowgirls Fertig, Pedersen earn Mountain West Player of the Week honors
LARAMIE, Wyo. — A pair of University of Wyoming Cowgirls swept the Mountain West Player of the Week honors for their performances in a pair of UW victories last week. For the third time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, while Allyson Fertig earned her first Player of the Week recognition.
oilcity.news
Gov. Mark Gordon, 24 governors send joint letter to Biden opposing new federal water definitions
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Gov. Mark Gordon and 24 other governors sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden voicing their opposition to a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act and the revised definition of “Water of the United States,” or WOTUS. WOTUS is a term...
oilcity.news
Drivers urged to use caution as winds make for hazardous road conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Though the snowfall seen by much of the state over the weekend is over, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging motorists to remain cautious, as conditions are still making travel dangerous. Along Interstates 80 and 25, very strong wind gusts are kicking up and blowing...
