Things to do in Seattle: Feb. 1-7

Dying of a broken heart: It doesn’t get more romantic than that. This is what happens to Giselle after she discovers that her fiancé is cheating on her. But before you dismiss Giselle, the 1841 ballet, as treacly drama, wait for the gothic twist: After her death, she joins the Wilis, a group of supernatural maidens who haunt the forest, luring men to dance with them until they die from exhaustion before dawn. Will Giselle get her revenge? - MVS.
Indigenous-led art collective yəhaw̓ buys land in Rainier Beach

Between two busy streets in Seattle’s Rainier Valley, an urban oasis hides in plain sight. What looks at first like any overgrown parcel flanked by a handful of houses is actually — when you venture deeper into the woodland — a 1.5-acre green space home to a small creek and a dense copse of big leaf maples, ginkgo trees, crabapple bushes and salmonberry plants.
Share where you found love in Seattle for our interactive map

When you think of the moments of profound love in your life, what comes to mind? Perhaps you picture the people you were with or the cacophony of emotions – the butterflies, the warmth or the excitement. You can probably also pinpoint the locations like the key to a map, remembering the places you got engaged, spent summers picnicking with friends or adopted your pet at the local shelter.
Incumbent Tammy Morales seeks re-election in Seattle District 2

Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales launched her re-election campaign for District 2 on Wednesday with a press conference at El Centro de la Raza. The first-term councilmember, elected in 2019 to represent the Chinatown-International District, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, SoDo and Georgetown, is the second of seven incumbents to announce their run for re-election. Four other district councilmembers have decided not to run again.
A resilience hub might be coming to your Seattle neighborhood

A new strategy to help communities better weather bad weather is coming to Western Washington. Resilience hubs, a combination of climate emergency shelters and gathering spaces, serve a dual purpose: to let vulnerable people decide how and where they stay safe during disasters, and to provide space and resources as they build resilience in calmer times.
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/

