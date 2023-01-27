Dying of a broken heart: It doesn’t get more romantic than that. This is what happens to Giselle after she discovers that her fiancé is cheating on her. But before you dismiss Giselle, the 1841 ballet, as treacly drama, wait for the gothic twist: After her death, she joins the Wilis, a group of supernatural maidens who haunt the forest, luring men to dance with them until they die from exhaustion before dawn. Will Giselle get her revenge? - MVS.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO