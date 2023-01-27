ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

ksl.com

UMBC defeats Binghamton 69-55

BALTIMORE — Led by Jacob Boonyasith's 15 points, the UMBC Retrievers defeated the Binghamton Bearcats 69-55 on Wednesday night. The Retrievers moved to 15-9 with the win and the Bearcats fell to 9-13.
VESTAL, NY
ksl.com

Bucknell earns 78-71 victory over American

WASHINGTON — Led by Xander Rice's 23 points, the Bucknell Bison defeated the American Eagles 78-71 on Wednesday night. The Bison are now 9-15 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 14-8.
WASHINGTON, DC
ksl.com

La Salle knocks off George Washington 75-64

PHILADELPHIA — Led by Khalil Brantley's 15 points, the La Salle Explorers defeated the George Washington Colonials 75-64. The Explorers are now 9-13 on the season, while the Colonials fell to 11-11.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ksl.com

No lease extension, but O's and governor tout partnership

The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Governor Wes Moore have announced a joint commitment to what they call a "multi-decade, public-private partnership" to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state's new governor came Wednesday. That was the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. A person with knowledge of the decision said the team was not planning to exercise that option. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn't announced the decision. The lease is set to expire at the end of this year, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority can keep negotiating.
BALTIMORE, MD

