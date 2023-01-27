ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Caltrain Receives $367 Million To Finish Electrification Project

Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system. The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Proper San Francisco etiquette about BART, tipping, the Giants and more

Every day, San Franciscans confront ethical dilemmas large and small, ranging from existential affordability issues to pedestrian entitlement worthy of an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Objectively defining proper social etiquette is an impossible task, especially when so much comes down to an in-the-moment decision. That's why we consulted the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
