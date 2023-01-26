Read full article on original website
Related
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Here’s what you need to know about Earth’s core reversing its spinning direction
A new study has found that the Earth’s solid inner core layer might have slowed its rotation to a stop and recently begun spinning in the opposite direction.
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors.
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Comments / 0