ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...

Comments / 0

Community Policy