Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says the suspect in a shooting case has been arrested in Illinois. Police say 48-year-old Sonny Powell dropped 44-year-old Natosha Robinson off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Robinson had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said evidence found at a home on Normandy Lane showed Robinson was shot there. Powell was arrested in Lombard and was taken to the DuPage County Detention Center. Powell will be brought back to Kentucky in the coming days as part of the extradition process.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO