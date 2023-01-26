Read full article on original website
Related
wbontv.com
Shots fired at officers leads to standoff in Estill County before arrest
A large law enforcement presence responded to 110 Old Landing Road in Estill County early Saturday morning January 28, 2023. The incident began with Estill officers attempting to serve a complaint warrant/EP0 on the subject at the address around 12:30 am Saturday. According to officials, the situation quickly escalated when...
q95fm.net
Officials Serve FTA Warrant To Suspect Hiding In Barn
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Billy Farler age 31 of London on Friday afternoon January 27, 2023 at approximately 4:28 PM. The arrest occurred off London Dock Road after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault complaint there.
3 arrested after ‘out of control fire’ in Wayne County
After it was extinguished the fire was discovered to be about 15 feet from a residential propane tank.
wtloam.com
Pulaski County Shooting suspect Arrested In Illinois
Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says the suspect in a shooting case has been arrested in Illinois. Police say 48-year-old Sonny Powell dropped 44-year-old Natosha Robinson off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Robinson had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said evidence found at a home on Normandy Lane showed Robinson was shot there. Powell was arrested in Lombard and was taken to the DuPage County Detention Center. Powell will be brought back to Kentucky in the coming days as part of the extradition process.
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
z93country.com
Wayne County Residents Involved in Traffic Fatality
A Wayne County man died as a result of a two-vehicle accident Friday evening on Ky. 90. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Charles F. Lovell, 66, Monticello, was a passenger in a car being driven by Ralph Carrender of Wayne County. Lovell died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
Kentucky man arrested for stealing $41,000 worth of TV, internet and telephone wire
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A 52-year-old man in Knox County, Kentucky was arrested for stealing several thousands of feet of TV, internet and telephone wire, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Tony Gray stole the wiring from utility poles in Flat Lick. This caused the loss of TV,...
43-year-old man dies in Estill County home invasion
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
fox56news.com
Teen missing in Laurel County
Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Woman Off At Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An update from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:. Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland...
Pulaski County sheriff investigating shooting after woman dropped off at hospital
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pulaski County after a woman was dropped off at a hospital Thursday.
wtloam.com
Body Discovered In London Lake
London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials say rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley County Emergency Management, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene. Rescue Squad officials said all other information is pending at this time.
q95fm.net
Officials Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Laurel County Woman
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing woman, who was last seen on Thursday, January 26th. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 21 year old Simantha McFadden, who was reportedly last seen off Willie Cheek, which is 10 miles east of London.
wymt.com
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
wymt.com
Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
q95fm.net
Wayne County Man Arrested and Charged with Drug Possession Following Incident at Monticello Walmart
A Wayne County Man was recently arrested on drug possession following an incident that happened at the Monticello Walmart. Johnathan Moran of Monticello was arrested on an active arrest warrant after Deputy Derek Dennis found him at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Dennis discovered an illegal substance during the arrest when...
Comments / 0