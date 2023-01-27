ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit And Run Tow Truck Driver Identified

Portland Police have identified a tow truck driver who hit another tow truck driver Sunday morning on I-84. The victim was loading a vehicle when he was hit. On Tuesday, police got a call from a man who heard news coverage of the incident and believed he might have been involved. He told police a tarp from another vehicle blew onto his windshield. He heard a thump and took the next exit to remove the tarp and see if he had hit anything. He wasn't able to locate a crash.
Police Seek Help Identifying Assault Suspect

Gresham Police have released a photo of a suspect in an attempted sexual assault at Pat Pfeiffer Park that occurred on January 19th. Police searched the area after the attack, but weren't able to find the suspect. Police are concerned there may be unreported incidents of unwanted sexual contact involving...

