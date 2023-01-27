Portland Police have identified a tow truck driver who hit another tow truck driver Sunday morning on I-84. The victim was loading a vehicle when he was hit. On Tuesday, police got a call from a man who heard news coverage of the incident and believed he might have been involved. He told police a tarp from another vehicle blew onto his windshield. He heard a thump and took the next exit to remove the tarp and see if he had hit anything. He wasn't able to locate a crash.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO