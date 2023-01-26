Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com
Ravens' Expected Decision On Lamar Jackson's Future Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an "exclusive franchise tag" that will prohibit him from signing with another team amid his upcoming free agency, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31). "Lamar Jackson is going to be...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr, Jared Goff to Be 2023 Pro Bowl Replacements for Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts
Derek Carr and Jared Goff are headed to the Pro Bowl. The Detroit Lions announced Goff will be a replacement for Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, who will be preparing for the Super Bowl. While Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is replacing Hurts' Super Bowl counterpart Patrick Mahomes, Carr revealed he will be taking the place of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow:
TMZ.com
Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'
Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson have zero beef with each other despite the NFL legend's comments about the Ravens QB's injury ... with Vick telling TMZ Sports the two are still tight. Vick initially raised eyebrows during "Fox NFL Kickoff" on Jan. 13 ... after he said Jackson should've fought...
Backup NFL Quarterback To Replace Josh Allen In Pro Bowl
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was tabbed to play in this year's Pro Bowl, but he's elected to participate in a golf tournament instead. Allen's replacement was revealed today, and it's one that raised some eyebrows. That's right, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley ...
ESPN Ranks The NFL's No. 1 Free Agent This Offseason
There's only one game left in the NFL season. Before you know it, it will be March and free agency will be underway. ESPN's Matt Bowen published an early free agency primer on Tuesday, ranking the top 50 players who could be available in several weeks. At the top of the list was Baltimore ...
Bleacher Report
Trevor Lawrence Replacing Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl After Chiefs' SB Run
Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler for the first time. The second-year quarterback is replacing the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, who won't be available because the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl. Earning a trip to the Pro Bowl Games reflects the progress Lawrence made in 2022....
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Tyler Huntley Replacing Josh Allen in 2023 Pro Bowl Because of Injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen on the AFC squad for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. QB <a href="https://twitter.com/_SNOOP1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_SNOOP1</a> has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. <a href="https://t.co/RjqErzGS0q">pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q</a>. Huntley threw...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says NFL Referees Could Call Holding Penalty on 'Every Single Play'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady echoed a common refrain after the officials in the AFC Championship Game appeared to miss a critical holding penalty. Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast that linemen are probably guilty of holding on almost "every single play." "Are you allowed to hold? No,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
Bleacher Report
Who Will Be the Next NFL QB to Make Their 1st Super Bowl Appearance
Following his Philadelphia Eagles' utter domination of the New York Giants in the NFC Championship Game, Jalen Hurts became the latest quarterback to reach the Super Bowl early in his career. While the 24-year-old undoubtedly accomplished a great feat quickly, he's far from the youngest signal-caller to reach this point.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Still Broncos Options; No Mystery Candidate
Both Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton could still be options for the Denver Broncos as they try to find a new head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday:. "Until Sean says 'I'm definitely going back to TV' or until Harbaugh says 'We're good and...
Bleacher Report
49ers' DeMeco Ryans Reportedly Drops Out of Broncos HC Mix amid Texans Rumors
The next head coach of the Denver Broncos reportedly will not be DeMeco Ryans. According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator told the AFC West team he is not interested in the vacancy. This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Houston...
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
atozsports.com
Steelers could catch an L this weekend
For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, watching the playoffs without their team being there has probably been a weird experience. On the one hand, it sucks as much as it does for every NFL team that didn’t make the tournament. On the other, the future looks bright. The Steelers quickly found...
Bleacher Report
Colin Kaepernick's Game-Worn 49ers Jersey from 2013 NFL Playoffs to Be Auctioned
An autographed game-worn Colin Kaepernick jersey from the 2013 NFC divisional round is up for auction. Heritage Auctions listed the item with a starting bid of $10,000. Per TMZ Sports, some at the auction house believe the final price could hit $40,000. That game was arguably the defining performance of...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract
The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report
Derick Hall NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Auburn EDGE
– Has a good one-arm stab move where he has the strength and leg drive to collapse the pocket against offensive tackles. – Solid rip move to win around the edge as a pass-rusher. – Non-stop pass-rush motor, will get coverage and clean-up sacks. – Against the run, he's physical...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Greg Penner Meeting Caught Broncos HC Candidates Off-Guard
Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner may have made a miscalculation when he met with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for a second time. According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, Penner's trip to Ann Arbor surprised other candidates for the Broncos' head coaching vacancy:. "Word of Penner's recent trip...
