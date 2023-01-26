ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Ravens' Expected Decision On Lamar Jackson's Future Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an "exclusive franchise tag" that will prohibit him from signing with another team amid his upcoming free agency, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31). "Lamar Jackson is going to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr, Jared Goff to Be 2023 Pro Bowl Replacements for Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts

Derek Carr and Jared Goff are headed to the Pro Bowl. The Detroit Lions announced Goff will be a replacement for Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, who will be preparing for the Super Bowl. While Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is replacing Hurts' Super Bowl counterpart Patrick Mahomes, Carr revealed he will be taking the place of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow:
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

ESPN Ranks The NFL's No. 1 Free Agent This Offseason

There's only one game left in the NFL season. Before you know it, it will be March and free agency will be underway. ESPN's Matt Bowen published an early free agency primer on Tuesday, ranking the top 50 players who could be available in several weeks.  At the top of the list was Baltimore ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Tyler Huntley Replacing Josh Allen in 2023 Pro Bowl Because of Injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen on the AFC squad for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. QB <a href="https://twitter.com/_SNOOP1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_SNOOP1</a> has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. <a href="https://t.co/RjqErzGS0q">pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q</a>. Huntley threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Who Will Be the Next NFL QB to Make Their 1st Super Bowl Appearance

Following his Philadelphia Eagles' utter domination of the New York Giants in the NFC Championship Game, Jalen Hurts became the latest quarterback to reach the Super Bowl early in his career. While the 24-year-old undoubtedly accomplished a great feat quickly, he's far from the youngest signal-caller to reach this point.
ALABAMA STATE
atozsports.com

Steelers could catch an L this weekend

For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, watching the playoffs without their team being there has probably been a weird experience. On the one hand, it sucks as much as it does for every NFL team that didn’t make the tournament. On the other, the future looks bright. The Steelers quickly found...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract

The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report

Derick Hall NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Auburn EDGE

– Has a good one-arm stab move where he has the strength and leg drive to collapse the pocket against offensive tackles. – Solid rip move to win around the edge as a pass-rusher. – Non-stop pass-rush motor, will get coverage and clean-up sacks. – Against the run, he's physical...

