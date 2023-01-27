Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbia Missourian
Takeaways from another winless week for MU women's basketball
It was another fruitless week for Missouri women’s basketball, as the Tigers dropped their fifth and sixth consecutive games. What looked to be a lighter schedule against Georgia and Kentucky — both of which Missouri entered the week ahead of in the Southeastern Conference standings — ended up exacerbating a season-altering slump.
Columbia Missourian
Takeaways from Missouri's win over No. 12 Iowa State
Missouri picked up its fourth win against a ranked team and was just one of three SEC teams to pick up a win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. With the win the Tigers showed promising signs of success as they continue their SEC slate, next facing LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
Texas Tech comes back to defeat No. 13 Iowa State in OT
Texas Tech erased a 23-point deficit after halftime for its first Big 12 win of the season, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break against Iowa State on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb...
Yahoo Sports
Missouri Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Missouri football schedule 2023: Who do the Tigers miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Sept 23 Memphis (in St. Louis) Missouri Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Tigers miss from the SEC slate?. Having to play LSU this season isn’t going to...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball can't contain Kentucky in sixth straight loss
Kentucky forced Missouri into 22 turnovers en route to a dominant 77-54 win in Lexington, Kentucky, extending the Tigers' losing streak to six games. The Wildcats shot 51.8% from the floor compared to Missouri's 38.5%. Hayley Frank scored 21 points and was the only double-figure scorer for the Tigers.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton falls to Notre Dame after slow start
Tolton girls basketball (7-12) fell to Notre Dame of St. Louis 77-46 on Monday night in Columbia. The Rebels utilized an efficient first quarter and stingy defense to hand the Trailblazers the defeat. “We came out flat,” Tolton girls basketball head coach Sam Sexauer said. “(Our) energy and intensity was...
Columbia Missourian
Hot shooting helps Tigers to win over No. 12 Iowa State
Against one of the best defensive teams in the country, Missouri knew it was going to need to bring its A-game against No. 12 Iowa State, specifically from behind the arc. The Tigers did just that in their 78-61 win over the Cyclones as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
Relentless defensive pressure helps Tigers to win over ISU
Isiaih Mosley stole Iowa State’s first possession, which was an indicator of what was to come Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri led the country with 11.4 steals per game heading into its matchup against No. 12 Iowa State, while the Cyclones’ 9.7 takeaways per game ranked eighth.
Columbia Missourian
Spartans' relentless pressure sinks Boonville
ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball blew out Boonville in a 65-30 win Monday on Day 1 of the Southern Boone Classic. The Spartans (12-6) have had only one practice session since Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, but that seemed to have no impact on their level of play. The win marked Battle’s sixth in a row, a streak dating back to Jan. 13.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Fall to No. 4 Iowa State in Ames
Coming off a win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night, Oklahoma State wrestled the top-ranked dual team in the Big 12 on Sunday at Iowa State and fell, 18-11. The dual opened at 125 with Zach Blankenship falling to Caleb Fuessley. Daton Fix answered with a win at 133 to tie things back up at 3 heading into the 141-pound match.
Columbia Missourian
MU track and field wraps up competition at Indiana, Texas Tech meets
Missouri track and field had four top-three finishes in the final day of the Indiana Relays on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. Chris Conrad grabbed the Tigers' lone victory in the 800-meter race, finishing in 1 minute, 48.17 seconds. Jonathan Schmidt placed sixth in the race in 1:51.02.
Columbia Missourian
Justin Sykes named as MU softball's first director of player development
Missouri softball announced that it's adding a new support staff position — director of player development — on social media Sunday. The position will be filled by Justin Sykes, who is a MU senior and softball student manager. Sykes is currently one of four student managers and has...
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
Columbia Missourian
Jon Nelson Hall Aug. 7, 1946 — Jan. 17, 2023
Jon Nelson Hall (76) died Wednesday, January 17, at The Neighborhood in Columbia, MO. He was born on August 7, 1946, in Kirksville, MO, to Glenn Franklin Hall and Carolyn Joan Nelson Hall, who pre-deceased him. He spent most of his life in the Kansas City area (Lake Waukomis & Blue Springs), graduated from Park Hill High School in 1964 and the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1968.
Columbia Missourian
Randa Dumas Feb. 5, 1938 — Jan. 16, 2023
Randa Sue Dumas, 84, passed away January 16, 2023 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia after a long life spent loving God, family, travel, and music. Randa was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Hazen, Arkansas to Ralph and Dora Belle Sims and was one of five children. She married the love of her life, Wayne Dumas, on July 20, 1957. They had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage when he passed away on May 26, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Sims, Bill Sims (Jewel) and Joe Sims (Sybil). She is survived by her sister, Maribel McKinney (Ted), of Ruston, Louisiana, and brother-in-law Ernie Dumas (Elaine), of Little Rock, Arkansas.
FOX 28 Spokane
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
Columbia Missourian
One injured in shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
One adult is injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop mobile home community Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department. Lt. Scott Alpers said one person is in custody but they are not releasing names at this time.
Columbia Missourian
Over two dozen dogs dead after Hallsville kennel fire
About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville. The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road.
