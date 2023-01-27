Jalen Wilson recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to help No. 8 Kansas notch a 90-78 victory over No. 7 Kansas State on Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kan. Dajuan Harris matched his career high of 18 points as the Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) won their second straight game following a three-game slide.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO