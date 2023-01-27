Read full article on original website
Florida upends No. 2 Tennessee with second-half rally
Colin Castleton scored 20 points and Kyle Lofton added 14 points and four assists, lifting Florida to a 67-54 upset of No. 2 Tennessee in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday. Florida has now beaten a top-two team at home in back-to-back seasons after upsetting No. 2 Auburn 63-62 on Feb. 19, 2022.
Top 25 roundup: No. 7 Kansas avenges loss to No. 8 K-State
Jalen Wilson recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to help No. 8 Kansas notch a 90-78 victory over No. 7 Kansas State on Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kan. Dajuan Harris matched his career high of 18 points as the Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) won their second straight game following a three-game slide.
