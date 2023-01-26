The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO