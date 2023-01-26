ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA
beckersspine.com

Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery

Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.
ATHENS, GA
dallasexpress.com

Georgia Declares Emergency, Riots Expected

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a precautionary executive order declaring a state of emergency until February 9 in response to recent riots in Atlanta and potential unrest related to an alleged police brutality incident in Tennessee. This move from the governor comes in response to ongoing resistance and violence...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

UGA Athletic Dept updates crash probe

The University of Georgia Athletic Department has put out a second statement on the January 15 car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, saying LeCroy was, at the time of the accident, not authorized to drive the SUV that wrecked on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dwight Phillips Jr., 4-star RB out of Georgia, reveals SEC commitment

Dwight Phillips Jr. has some serious speed as a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. On Saturday, he announced his commitment on where he will begin his college career. A 5-foot-11 and 170-pound recruit out of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, Phillips announced an in-state commitment to Kirby...
MABLETON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters

ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list

DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
DECATUR, GA
Albany Herald

BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy