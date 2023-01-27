Look: Sean Payton Denies Report About Broncos 'Issue'

In recent days, it's sounded more and more like Sean Payton won't be returning to the NFL sidelines in 2023.

Given that Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons before retiring after the 2021 campaign, was widely considered to be the top available candidate entering this hiring cycle, many around the NFL have searched for an explanation.

One that appeared to rationalize why Payton hasn't received a second interview from the team that many thought would hire him, the Denver Broncos, emerged from Mark Maske of the Washington Post on Thursday. Maske reported that Payton was turned off by the idea of coaching the team not because of any concern about quarterback Russell Wilson, but because he feared a "power struggle" with one member of the Broncos' new ownership group.

Payton has now fired back at that report.

On Thursday afternoon, he quoted Maske's tweet and wrote that there is "zero truth" to it.

"Zero truth to this," Payton tweeted. "We had a great visit and @Broncos Ownership was fantastic!!"

The bigger reason that Payton hasn't had a stronger market might be that he's still under contract with the Saints, meaning any NFL team that wanted to hire him would have to compensate the Saints to do so, likely in the form of draft capital.

Another report emerged Thursday that the Broncos have zeroed in on San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their top candidate. That could explain the apparent lack of movement with the team's search, as it would have to wait until the 49ers' season is over to hire Ryans. The 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Payton, meanwhile, interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. That could represent his best shot to get back into coaching next season.

He has previously talked with the Houston Texans, as well as the Carolina Panthers, who have hired Frank Reich .