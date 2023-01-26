The Last of Ushas more battles to fight. The HBO drama, adapted from the popular 2013 Naughty Dog video games, has been renewed for a second season, it was announced Friday. From executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the latter of whom co-created the video game, takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

