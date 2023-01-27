St. Louis CITY SC, UMSL to partner on esports and professional development education initiatives

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Louis American
Missouri History Museum ‘digs deep’ into Black history
The Missouri History Museum is celebrating Black History Month with a range of programs throughout February. Cicely Hunter, Missouri Historical Society public historian of the African American History Initiative, said the museum highlights diversity year-round, but especially during Black History Month and Juneteenth. We have a series of different events...
St. Louis American
Bound by Blood exhibition at Luminary closes Saturday
Over 200 St. Louis activists, organizers, and community members gathered with ArchCity Defenders and My Friends and I at The Luminary on Friday, Jan. 20, to celebrate the opening night of “Bound by Blood,” a multimedia exhibition featuring a series of portraits and videos of women whose loved ones were killed by police or who died in custody. One piece portrays an incarcerated Black transgender woman whose life is constantly in jeopardy.
St. Louis American
Hometown comics Willie C, Shante Love bring the funny at Triple Threat Comedy Jam in St. Louis
Triple Threat Comedy Jam Tour presented by C.E. Consultants brought the city out on Saturday (Jan. 28) night for an evening of chuckles and playful banter inside Westport Playhouse. The sold-out funny affair featured some of the internet’s hottest viral online comedic sensations including St. Louis’ own Willie C, Atlanta-based Calimar White, and Dallas-based Richie Fontane.
St. Louis American
Kirkwood blazes trail with 17-0 start to season
Kirkwood enters February with a 17-0 record and two tournament championships. The Pioneers were dominant in a 57-39 win over DeSmet to clinch Circle 7 Ranch Tournament at Parkway West. KHS also won the championship of the Don Maurer Holiday Tournament at MICDS in late December. The Pioneers feature an...
St. Louis American
Bank of America takes fresh approach to fight food insecurity
In the ongoing challenge to end food insecurity, which has a significant long-term impact on moms and babies, Bank of America has awarded Operation Food Search [OFS] a $25,000 grant to support the Fresh Rx: Nourishing Healthy Starts initiative. Seventy-five babies were delivered during a 24-month Fresh Rx pilot study,...
St. Louis American
Show Me Classic
It was the best of St. Louis against the best of Kansas City going at it at last Saturday's Show-Me Champions Classic at Vashon High. In the marquee game of the six-game high school basketball showcase, St. Louis area power Vashon defeated Kansas City area power Staley 58-57 in an overtime thriller that lived up to the hype.
St. Louis American
Some flurries and some school closings Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday starts off in the teens with wind chills in the single digits to near zero. Some spots on the Illinois side of the river have wind chills below zero. Through the day, we'll have sunshine to start with cloudy skies by the afternoon and a few flurries.
St. Louis American
Boeing/STLCC program named finalist for Bellwether Award
A collaborative program aimed to meet the workforce needs of the highly specialized aerospace manufacturing sector has been named a finalist for the 2023 Bellwether Award. The Boeing St. Louis Pre-employment Training program, led by St. Louis Community College’s Workforce Solutions Group, is one of the finalists for the prestigious Bellwether Award in the Workforce Development category. The awards will be presented during the Community College Futures Assembly Feb. 26-28 in San Antonio, Texas.
Comments / 0