St. Louis CITY SC, UMSL to partner on esports and professional development education initiatives

Over 200 St. Louis activists, organizers, and community members gathered with ArchCity Defenders and My Friends and I at The Luminary on Friday, Jan. 20, to celebrate the opening night of “Bound by Blood,” a multimedia exhibition featuring a series of portraits and videos of women whose loved ones were killed by police or who died in custody. One piece portrays an incarcerated Black transgender woman whose life is constantly in jeopardy.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO