'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters
Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures. The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.
'The Last of Us' Producer Reveals Why Bill and Frank's Storyline Was Changed in the Show (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
Jason Segel Reveals If He Would Make a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo (Exclusive)
Could Marshall Eriksen return to McLaren's Pub sometime soon? After Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise cameo on the season 2 premiere of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, ET asked Jason Segel about the potential of Marshall making a cameo. Segel spoke...
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original 'Addams Family' series, dies at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old. Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:
New Music Releases January 27: Taylor Swift, Chlöe, Daisy Jones & The Six and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered!. Taylor Swift leads the group with the release of her "Lavender Haze" music video, a collection of purple fog and Easter egg clues that sent the internet spiraling early Friday morning. Also included in the list is Chlöe's newest release, Meghan Trainor's TikTok-famous "Made You Look" collaboration with pop star Kim Petras, and the first release from the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's rock n' roll novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring vocals from Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.
Hilary Duff Details Her Friendship With Ex Joel Madden and His Wife Nicole Richie
Hilary Duff realized the "whole world’s mind was blown for a hot second" when they saw her and her husband, Matthew Koma, hanging out with her ex, Joel Madden, and Madden's wife, Nicole Richie, on a group date. But it definitely wasn't the first time they've all spent time together.
Brad Pitt Reacts to Shania Twain Replacing Him With Ryan Reynolds In 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
After Shania Twain famously name-checked Brad Pitt in her 1998 hit single "That Don't Impress Me Much," the song and the actor have been forever linked. However, Twain recently changed things up when she saw Ryan Reynolds in the audience at a recent show. During a press junket for Babylon,...
Academy Reviewing Campaign Procedures After Andrea Riseborough's Surprise Oscar Nomination
Andrea Riseborough's surprise Academy Award nomination for Best Actress appears to have triggered the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to conduct a review of campaign procedures around this year's nominees. The review comes just days after the 41-year-old actress landed the coveted nomination for her role in To...
Abigail Breslin Announces She Married Longtime Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky
Wedding bells are chiming! Abigail Breslin and her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, have tied the knot!. The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the exciting news. Breslin, 26, shared a snapshot of her hand with a gorgeous diamond-studded band on her ring finger, below her sparkling engagement ring.
Christina Ricci on Academy Review Amid Andrea Riseborough Nomination: 'If It’s Taken Away Shame On Them'
Christina Ricci is firing back at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its decision to launch a review of campaign procedures following Andrea Riseborough's surprise nomination in the Best Actress category for her role in To Leslie. Ricci took to Instagram on Friday and, in a reply,...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Out at 'GMA3' After Mediation With ABC Execs
The fate of T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach at ABC has been decided. After a mediation session on Thursday, the two are out at GMA3. Three sources tell ET that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, Holmes will not return to ABC, but Robach's future at the network is still unclear. One source says it's unlikely Robach will stay at ABC, while another says her exit agreement is still being sorted out.
Jane Fonda Admits She Worries About 'Barbarella' Remake With Sydney Sweeney
Jane Fonda isn't counting the days for the Barbarella remake release. Fonda starred in the original 1968 sci-fi film as the titular main character, but is not involved in the upcoming remake starring Sydney Sweeney. "I worry about what it's going to be," Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter in her...
