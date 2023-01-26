ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters

Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures. The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.
WHAS 11

'The Last of Us' Producer Reveals Why Bill and Frank's Storyline Was Changed in the Show (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
WHAS 11

'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist

WHAS 11

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original 'Addams Family' series, dies at 64

Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old. Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:
WHAS 11

New Music Releases January 27: Taylor Swift, Chlöe, Daisy Jones & The Six and More

The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered!. Taylor Swift leads the group with the release of her "Lavender Haze" music video, a collection of purple fog and Easter egg clues that sent the internet spiraling early Friday morning. Also included in the list is Chlöe's newest release, Meghan Trainor's TikTok-famous "Made You Look" collaboration with pop star Kim Petras, and the first release from the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's rock n' roll novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring vocals from Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.
WHAS 11

Abigail Breslin Announces She Married Longtime Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky

Wedding bells are chiming! Abigail Breslin and her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, have tied the knot!. The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the exciting news. Breslin, 26, shared a snapshot of her hand with a gorgeous diamond-studded band on her ring finger, below her sparkling engagement ring.
WHAS 11

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Out at 'GMA3' After Mediation With ABC Execs

The fate of T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach at ABC has been decided. After a mediation session on Thursday, the two are out at GMA3. Three sources tell ET that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, Holmes will not return to ABC, but Robach's future at the network is still unclear. One source says it's unlikely Robach will stay at ABC, while another says her exit agreement is still being sorted out.
WHAS 11

Jane Fonda Admits She Worries About 'Barbarella' Remake With Sydney Sweeney

Jane Fonda isn't counting the days for the Barbarella remake release. Fonda starred in the original 1968 sci-fi film as the titular main character, but is not involved in the upcoming remake starring Sydney Sweeney. "I worry about what it's going to be," Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter in her...

